Accenture Reimagines Graduate Recruitment

18 Sep 2020 | 11.42 am

Accenture Ireland has taken its graduate recruitment programme online and says it will use the latest innovations in selection and hiring process.

According to the company, its new virtual recruitment process will be used to attract, screen and assess interested graduates.

“Candidates will be brought through an immersive virtual process involving the creation of an online profile, an online assessment, virtual mini-challenges and video interviews,” said HR director Lisa Rose (pictured).

Accenture’s four-stage virtual process is as follows:

• The first step will be to complete a ‘Headstart’ profile online – a diversity recruitment tool designed to eliminate unconscious bias.

• Suitable candidates will then receive a link to complete an online assessment through Accenture’s Discovery portal. This portal comprises a mix of short assessments using augmented reality to help the organisation gain deeper insights into a candidate’s skills and abilities.

• Successful candidates will be invited to a new highly interactive virtual assessment and strengths-based interview, where they will be asked to solve various challenges in a virtual environment, led by a recruiter.

• At this final stage, candidates will also complete an interview remotely with an Accenture managing director, using the OnDemand interview platform HireVue.

“We’ve had to adapt our ways of working in the current environment and respond quickly to feedback, and it is clear to me that the only way to attract and recruit next year’s graduates is to reimagine our graduate recruitment process,” said Rose.

“We have now shifted the entire journey online, leveraging some of the leading virtual assessment platforms that remove unintentional biases. We are seeking curious, problem-solving minds from all academic backgrounds and disciplines, who are in their final year of study, or have recently graduated.”

Accenture is recruiting for roles in analytics, consulting, software engineering, cyber security and business and technology integration. Salaries start at €35,000.

Applications for the programme are open here until October 16.

Pix: Shane O’Neill SON Photographic