ACCA Demands Minimum Wage For Interns

09 May 2018 | 04.36 pm

ACCA Ireland wants employers to pay interns at least the minimum wage, as part of its campaign to ensure that internship programmes do not unfairly discriminate against young people from low and middle income families.

The professional accountancy body also wants the government to consider measures similar to those introduced in the UK to clamp down on the practice of unpaid internships. ACCA says that entry to some professional level careers including accountancy, journalism, law and engineering is increasingly requiring a period of unpaid employment — and only students with parents who can afford to support them can avail of the opportunity.

ACCA technical director Aidan Clifford (pictured) said: “Students with no financial support are being discriminated against, with unpaid internships acting as a barrier to social mobility. This will accentuate the disparity in Irish incomes in the long term.”

Clifford referred to a Eurbarometer survey on fairness, inequality and inter-generational mobility last month, which showed that almost 80% of Irish people said they believed the difference in people’s incomes is too great.

“Unpaid internships limit the pool of talent available to a company. A wealthy parent is not a good indicator of the abilities of their child. When a company’s customers can come from all walks of life, having the majority of staff coming from one single socio-economic group adversely affects their business.

Crucial Link

“It is better for a company to recruit the best and not just those with wealthy parents, and a paid internship programme is an effective means of helping achieve this. Internships represent a crucial link between education and employment and it is an important milestone for students in helping them gain full time employment in their chosen area.”

Clifford added: “For employers, interns make valuable contributions to their business operations and in many cases bring new skills into the company. It also enables a business to assess students capabilities across a range of areas. However, that crucial link between theoretical learning and practical application in the workforce is being broken by the requirement of having to be self- or family-supported.

“The experience of JobBridge in Ireland highlighted the risk of government subsidising internships for up to nine months. Some businesses simply saw this as cheap labour during a difficult economic period, and many young people felt unfairly treated. The government should consider measures taken in the UK which has seen HMRC sending out guidelines on the obligations of paying interns the minimum wage and setting up enforcement teams to tackle offending companies.

“ACCA guidance is that employers should provide adequate remuneration, set reasonable timelines at the outset and structure programmes to fairly offer training on the job without replacing a full time employee.”