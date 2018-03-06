ACCA Agrees Education Deal With TCD

06 Mar 2018 | 04.17 pm

Trinity College Business School and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants have announced a partnership providing for a new pathway for entry to MBA courses and a range of CPD-approved short courses exclusively for the organisation’s members.

ACCA and Trinity Business School will develop the courses which will be designed to support senior executives, to amplify skills in a range of areas including business analytics, big data, strategy, innovation and emerging technologies.

ACCA Ireland president John Gaynor said: “The reputation for excellence of our members worldwide is based on the strength of the qualification, the quality of employment they secure, and commitment to lifelong learning.

“The opportunities secured under this partnership with TCD are hugely important for senior members to enhance their capacities in dealing effectively with technological transformation, and/or to gain the broader business focus of a Trinity MBA.

“We are delighted to introduce two short courses on analytics and big data, and on strategy, innovation and emerging technologies. These, along with the unique MBA pathway and bursary scheme, are exciting developments for ACCA members, providing potential to add tangible value to their companies and CVs.”

Michael Flynn of Trinity Business School commented: “Collaboration in the design and delivery of real and measurable professional development for Irish leaders and organisations is central to how we engage in executive education. We look forward to working with ACCA to ensure their members have access to cutting edge short courses and an executive MBA pathway that will give them and their organisations a competitive advantage.”

Photo (l-r): Michael Flynn, Stephanie Coull, Associate Director of the MBA, Trinity Business School, John Gaynor, and Etain Doyle, Chair of ACCA Tech Group.