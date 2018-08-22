Academic Cooperation With Business ‘Inadequate’

22 Aug 2018 | 11.34 am

A European Commission study has found that there is inadequate cooperation between universities and business in Ireland, but also indicates that academics and business are prepared to try harder.

This research was conducted by a consortium led by the Science-to-Business Marketing Research Centre and explored both university and industry perspectives. It found that Irish academics and business people who collaborate are generally satisfied with their cooperation.

Cooperation occurs more in education and research, in line with other European countries. Student internships in companies and joint research and development are the most common activities. Some Irish businesses also participate in dual education programmes and a few academics act as consultants for business, but there is room for improvement, the study says.

The results for Ireland show that less than 40% of Irish academics engage in cooperation activities with businesses, and only rarely participate in professional mobility or share resources with business.

• Download the UBC reports for business and universities

Similarly, Irish businesses do not take part in university curriculum design and development. Participation in each other’s governance systems is low and their engagement in entrepreneurship activities for students and academics is scarce.

The primary barriers to further cooperation identified by business respondents relate to the well-recognised differences between a business and a university, such as differing motivations as well as the high level of bureaucracy in universities.

Irish businesses are motivated to collaborate mainly to obtain funding and additional financial resources and access new technologies and knowledge, whereas academics are driven by the potential to achieve research outcomes as well as contribute to the mission of the university, says the study.

For academics, insufficient work time allocated by the university for engagement activities is the main barrier to collaboration, followed by other resources and funding barriers.