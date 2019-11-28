ABP Tops For Sustainability At Bord Bia Awards

28 Nov 2019 | 08.16 am

Nine companies and brands have received recognition for excellence at the Bórd Bia’s biennial Food and Drink Awards, with ABP Food Group taking the overall sustainability award for achieving ambitious sustainability targets.

The Shed Distillery was chosen for the brand marketing award for demonstrating ‘a masterclass in brand development’ and Silver Hill Farm received the export growth award for continuing to grow in the ‘very competitive’ Asian market.

ABP was singled out for hitting its ambitious sustainability targets ahead of schedule and created what the judges described as a “sustainability culture that permeates every part of the business”.

Two new awards focussed on one of Bórd Bia’s four strategic priorities, Leading through People — the Future Leader award, which aims to foster entrepreneurial culture and skill in the sector, was presented to Philip Martin, chief executive of Blanco Nino.

And the first-ever Diversity and Inclusion award was bestowed to two companies, Diageo and Dawn Meats, recognised as ‘exemplars’ in diversity and inclusion policies in their businesses.

Bórd Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said: “We are delighted to honour the talent, imagination and sheer professionalism that is at the heart of the industry’s current success and that will secure its continued growth and expansion.

“The winning companies have showcased the importance of setting clear business strategies and objectives, informed by consumer and market insights, and adopting a company culture which encourages both innovation and imagination. And all of this is underpinned by strong leadership and, no doubt, a lot of hard work.”

Food and Drink Award Winners

Brand Marketing: The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. The judges said: “A masterclass in brand development.”

Consumer Insight: Glenilen Farm, Drimoleague, West Cork.“Glenilen Farm showcased how valuable consumer insight can be to a company.”

Diversity and Inclusion: Diageo and Dawn Meats. “Both companies shortlisted should be acknowledged as exemplars in this space and both should be recognised for the strides they are making throughout their business units around the globe.”

Domestic Success: Keelings Select, Co Dublin. “Keelings Select demonstrated a well-considered strategy and showcased their dedication to staying at the forefront of the fresh produce sector across multiple channels.”

Export Growth: Silver Hill Farms, Co Monaghan. “A consistent record of success thanks to their dedicated application of best practice across the company.”

Future Leader: Philip Martin, Blanco Nino. “A CEO at just 31, Philip is not just an outstanding entrepreneur; his ability to inspire and influence others, exhibited through his fundraising and team assembly, sets him apart as an emerging leader.”

Sustainability: ABP Food Group, Co Louth. “An impressive entry showcasing how ABP created a sustainability culture that permeates every part of the business.”

Sustainability Project Impact: Heineken Ireland, Cork. “Successfully illustrated excellence in both corporate and public sustainability, outlining six areas of focus and detailing significant improvements in all areas.”

Photo (l-r): John O’Brien, Avril Twomey and Valerie Kingston from Glenilen Farm, winner of the Consumer Insight Award. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)