ABP Targets Chinese Beef Buyers On JD.com

17 Jul 2018 | 09.51 am

Ireland’s largest meat processor ABP has announced a deal with Beijing Hopewise to launch a range of premium Irish beef products on JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce platform.

JD.com is one of the biggest online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue, with 300 million active users.

The agreement will see ABP ship a range of premium beef cuts to the Hopewise processing facilities in Shanghai and Beijing. The beef will be processed into consumer packs, with consumers able to purchase for direct home delivery via the JD.com platform.

According to ABP, purchasing beef products online is one of the fastest growing trends in the Chinese market.

Mark Goodman, managing director of ABP’s international division, commented: “ABP is delighted to be the first European processor to offer premium beef products to China’s growing online marketplace. This deal is a further tangible endorsement of the quality beef that Ireland and ABP continues to offer.”

In May ABP announced a three-year supply agreement with Asian restaurant chain Wowprime Corporation. Earlier this year ABP extended its range of ‘Irish Nature Organic’ steaks with Yata, the Hong Kong supermarket chain. The company also exports Irish beef to the Philippines and Japan.

ABP Food Group, founded by Larry Goodman, is a founding member of Origin Green and supplies its products to over 200 Michelin starred restaurants across the world. In addition to its beef division ABP operates substantial renewable, pet food and protein divisions.

The company employs more than 10,000 people and has 47 manufacturing plants in Ireland, UK, Denmark, Poland, Austria, Holland, France and Spain.

Photo: Mark Goodman (right) and John Loughman, ABP’s quality control manager. (Pix: Iain White / Fennell Photography)