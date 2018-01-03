Abodoo Raises €200,000 From Voxpro Founder

03 Jan 2018 | 02.08 pm

Recent startup Abodoo has received investment of €200,000 from Dan Kiely, co-founder of call centre operator Voxpro which was sold to a Canadian buyer in 2017.

Abodoo launched in September 2017, and is based in Gorey, Co. Wexford. Abodoo’s website promotes remote and flexible career opportunities. The platform was built with both the employer and employee in mind and says it uses algorithms to ensure both candidates and businesses see only the best results.

Abodoo’s principals are Vanessa Tierney and Ben Wainwright (pictured). According to Tierney: “The first roles to go remote were freelancing and self-employed. Now it’s time for permanent careers to become more flexible. There have been many successful hubs established around Ireland so employees don’t have to drive into traffic to do their jobs. Abodoo caters for all variations of remote jobs that a company will upload.”

Tierney added: “Dan is an entrepreneur through and through, and achieved phenomenal success in establishing, leading and selling Voxpro. He dreams big and encourages innovation in all aspects of his business investments.

“Dan has followed Abodoo since our establishment and, like us, he believes smart working is the future. His investment will support our expansion into the UK and other European markets.

“Dan’s international experience will be invaluable to us as we grow. Candidates are already registering with us from around the world. With Dan’s guidance, we’ll be able to capitalise on this through regional and in-country presence and international marketing. January is a time for new resolutions, and we’re encouraging anyone looking to transform their work-life balance to register with Abodoo this year.”

