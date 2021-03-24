A Cork Dinner Party You Just Can’t Miss

24 Mar 2021 | 10.24 am

The Cork Business Association’s President’s Dinner on April 17 will be a strange hybrid, with attendees dining at home on a three-course meal with paired wines and champagne during the online event.

Five executive head chefs in Cork city hotels have created the menu for a ‘Taste of the City At Home’, aimed at highlighting the best local produce that can be found in and around Cork from their favourite producers.

The virtual dinner party is priced at €95 a head (€190 for two) and the grub can be picked up at collection points in Cork and Dublin.

CBA director Claire Nash, who is coordinating the event, said: “The quality of the food will be on a par with the Long Table and will showcase our favourite local producers and the extraordinary talent of local hotel chefs who are continuously innovating. It will be an unmissable evening of fine dining at home – the Cork dinner party you can’t miss! This is what happens when a city comes together.”

President’s Menu

The dinner will begin with a carpaccio of Waterfall Farm beetroot and roasted almonds (pictured), created by Trevor O’Keeffe in the Metropole Hotel. This will be followed by a starter of Ballycotton seared scallop and crab remoulade with smoked salmon, blas caviar, and sea asparagus, prepared by Jerome Joyce from the Imperial Hotel, while Christopher O’Sullivan from the Cork International Hotel will present a soup of locally foraged nettle and wild garlic with bacon salt.

The main is West Cork Angus filet of beef wellington with fermented barley, celeriac and black garlic puree, and morel jus, created by Tim Daly in The Kingsley.

To round it all off, the dessert will be a rhubarb and rosewater posset with gingerella and pistachio crumb, cherry flake, and apple blossom syrup from Adrienne Hillgrove at Cork’s Vienna Woods, who grows his own rhubarb on the estate.

Brown soda and sourdough breads will be supplied the local Alternative Bread Company, while two local cheeses will be available, Mature Gubbeen and Ash Ardsallagh Goat, with fig confit.

Diners will be provided with chef videos demonstrating how to ‘finish off’ the meal at home, along with wine tasting notes and more. In addition to the food, there will be an evening of celebration, awards, entertainment, networking, and panel discussions with Cork business and civic leaders, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver an address.

The CBA is encouraging everyone to dress up on the night and to share their experience on Twitter. “There will be plenty of prizes for the best dressed, the best presented meal, and best dressed table,” said Nash.

The Staurday April 17 evening event is a fundraiser for the Cork Business Association and its charity partner Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. More information here, at info@corkbusiness.ie or 021 427 8295.