A Cask Of The Pure Drop For €10,000

20 Nov 2020 | 10.11 am

The Dingle Distillery has 100 hundred casks of whiskey that it’s offering to lovers of ‘the crathur’ this year, starting at €10,000 a cask.

Whiskey lovers can invest in a cask of their own, containing between 190 litres and 250 litres of the pure drop, under the distillery’s Descendants cask programme.

Buyers can decide how long their whiskey will rest in the barrel, so they have the choice of bottling it in eight years’ time or leaving it to mature for up to 21 years — for a more considered sup in 2041 — or even longer.

Managing director Elliot Hughes said: “The Descendants follows on from The Founding Fathers cask programme, which saw early investors become a part of whiskey history as they exchanged their investment for a finished whiskey cask bearing their name, some years later.

“The Descendants cask programme is ideal for individuals looking to secure a legacy for their family, or for groups of friends or colleagues wishing to invest together in something truly unique.”

Buyers can choose from casks that originally contained port, bourbon, or sherry, which will be filled with whiskey for the first time, a spirit that will absorb some of the residual flavours of the original cask content as its sits in the warehouse for at least eight years maturation.

Each cask comes with a certificate of ownership, insurance, annual deliveries of the latest single malt release, sample cask tastings, unlimited tour access of the Distillery with a guest as well as a 15% discount in the distillery shop and website.

The three casks on offer are:

The 190 litre bourbon cask at €10,000, or €11,000 paid over three years with an initial payment of €3,500 and three subsequent payments of €2,500.

The 225 litre port cask at €11,500, or €12,500 over three years with an initial payment of €3,800 and three more of €2,900.

The 250 litre Oloroso or PX sherry cask at €12,000, or €13,000 over three years with a €4,000 initial payment followed by three of €3,000.

That pitches the bourbon-cask whiskey at about €40 per standard bottle when you finally pull a cork, the port-cask version at €38 a bottle, and the sherry at €36.

There’s lots more detail here.