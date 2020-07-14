970,000 Workers Benefit From Income Supports

14 Jul 2020 | 09.24 am

The Department of Social Protection has issued payments valued at €107m to 345,600 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

This represents a decrease of 67,300 on the 412,900 people paid last week, the largest weekly decrease to date and a decrease of 252,400 since May 5, when 598,000 people received the payment.

The department said that in the past week 44,400 people have closed their claim for PUP. Circa 20,000 will be receiving their final payment on July 14.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work Accommodation and Food Services, Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers, barbers, and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles.

The largest cohort returning to work is people aged 35-44.

This is the second week of the two-tiered payment structure for people receiving PUP. The department said that c.25% of PUP recipients have seen their weekly payment reduce to €203 while 75% will continue to receive €350 per week. Monday July 13 was the deadline for PUP recipients to confirm their eligibility to continue to receive the payment. Failure to do so may affect their entitlement to continue to receive a payment.

The number of PUP recipients who closed their claim since the start of Phase 1 (May 18) and who are currently availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) has increased to 69,600 compared to 47,100 this time last week, the biggest increase being in the Accommodation and Food Services sector. An estimated 405,000 employees are currently being supported by the TWSS.

The above payments are in addition to the 220,900 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of June. In total, the number of workers benefiting from state income supports this week is c.970,000.

Heather Humphreys( pictured), Minister for Social Protection, commented: “The government is finalising its work on preparing the July Economic stimulus package that will drive the way for an economic recovery. I am confident this will help the thousands of workers and businesses who were badly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Economy Trends

Conall MacCoille, economist with Davy, commented that the latest daily and weekly data on Irish economy activity shows an acceleration following the third phase of the re-opening plan that began on June 29.

“The Oxford University’s Government Response Stringency Index for Ireland fell sharply following the third phase of re-opening,” he said. “Both Apple and Google mobility data show Ireland picking up at a faster pace than the UK, closing the gap with Europe. Time spent driving is now back at January’s levels and in retail outlets is just 29% below. Personal debit/credit card spending averaged €206m in the week to July 6, rising back to levels last seen in March prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Thankfully, there is clear evidence of sharper drops in unemployment claimants since the third phase of the re-opening of the economy. Overall, the data suggest employment will soon be 13% below pre-Covid-19 levels versus a trough of 26% below in April.”

Pix: RollingNews.ie