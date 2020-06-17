950,000 Workers Receiving Covid State Supports

17 Jun 2020 | 10.49 am

Latest government data shows that 950,000 people are receiving some form of Covid-related income supports.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection says that 499,000 people are in receipt of the €350 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which has a weekly cost to the Exchequer of €175 million.

An estimated 400,000 employees are being supported by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), with c.60,600 employers availing of the subsidies.

Minister Regina Doherty (pictured) commented: “The numbers receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment continue to gradually decline – with the total now dropping below the 500,000 mark. A few weeks ago there were approximately 600,000 receiving the payment, so some progress has been made but it is also clear that the return to a new normal will be gradual and incremental. That is why I extended the payment beyond its originally planned life cycle into August.

“My department will continue to monitor the rate of the economy’s reopening, the continuing need for income support and the developing health situation and will develop a number of options for government to consider before the scheme’s projected end in August.”

In addition, there are are 51,000 workers who have been medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit. Circa 3,600 climants have been diagnosed with the illness while 47,700 have a doctor’s cert to show that they are medically self-isolating.

This €350 a week benefit is paid for a maximum of two weeks where a person is self-isolating due to being a probable source of infection, and for a maximum of 10 weeks if a person has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The sector with most claimants is healthcare, with 11,700 people claiming the benefit.

Interestingly, holiday makers returning from abroad may be able to qualify for the payment. According to the government: “If you are returning from travel abroad and following HSE self-isolation advice, and are not being paid by your employer, you will require your GP to complete a Certificate of Incapacity for Work on your behalf.”

In addition to this 950,000 total, 226,000 people were reported on the Live Register as of the end of May and in receipt of JB or JA dole payments.