Business Optimism ‘On The Drift’

23 Dec 2019 | 11.23 am

Business optimism in Q3 fell for the first time since 2013, according to BDO’s quarterly Optimism Index.

The Behaviour & Attitudes telephone survey canvasses the views of 403 business owners and managers. The Q3 wave included a booster sample of 50 larger companies with 50+ employees.

Fieldwork was conducted between 19 November and 11 December, 2019, before the UK general election on December 12. The election outcome ensures that the UK will formally leave the European Union on 31 January 2020.

The proportion of businesses reporting higher levels of business activity during the third quarter has been steadily decreasing since 2015. During Q3 2019, 36% of businesses reported higher levels, down from 44% in 2018.

Overall, profitability levels have dipped slightly, with 25% of companies reporting lower levels than in Q3 last year, a 5% increase from 2018. Profitability in retail and wholesale organisations is under pressure with 37% reporting lower operating profit for the quarter year on year.

The research found that one in four businesses were charging higher prices in Q3 compared with the same period last year, with Dublin-based businesses more likely to be increasing their prices.

Employment levels have remained stable with 80% of businesses maintaining the same staff numbers as this time last year. Employment levels are slightly stronger in Dublin, where 16% of companies are reporting higher staff levels year on year, 6% higher than companies based outside the capital.

BDO managing partner Michael Costello (pictured) commented: “The overall optimism index has dropped to 2015-17 levels. It is evident that the slight bounce in optimism on the consumer side (linked to the ‘Brexit break’) has not carried through to the business side of things to any great degree.

“All businesses are projecting that they are less likely to see increased profitability, with an increase of 5% in the businesses projecting lower profitability levels. Again, however, there is a Dublin/ex-Dublin split, with businesses in Dublin projecting an increase in operational profit from 27% to 43% over the same quarter last year, while business outside of Dublin are expecting operational profits to fall from 38% to 30%.”

Costello added: “The results of the latest index only serve to highlight the continuing sense of drift in optimism evident in the Irish economy – the ongoing challenges posed by Brexit, the falling levels of expected business activity, the pressure on profitability, and the static pricing levels all feed into a business environment that is waiting for clarity on the impact Brexit it will have on their businesses and on the economy as a whole.”