760,000 People On Income Supports Through May

02 Jul 2021 | 10.40 am

The number of people receiving income supports declined to 756,800 in May from from 849,700 in April, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The total includes those on the PUP, EWSS or listed on the Live Register as unemployed. At the end of June, PUP recipients totalled 228,000, down 82,000 from the May total.

The number of persons on the Live Register or receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment decreased by 16.0% to 401,000 through June 2021. The CSO has no data on the EWSS situation at the end of June.

CSO senior statistician Edel Flannery said: “The unadjusted Live Register total for June 2021 was 175,300. It is estimated that 304,000 persons were directly supported by the EWSS in May,”

According to the CSO, in April the unemployment rate was 22.4% adjusted for Covid i.e. including PUP recipients. A year earlier, at the start of the pandemic, the Covid-adjusted unemployment rate stood at 30.5%.

Retail Sales

Official CSO figures on retail sales show that sales volumes benefited significantly from the phased re-opening of the retail sector which took effect over the course of May.

Core (ex-motors) sales volumes surged ahead by 9.1%m/m in May, marking the best month for both the growth and level of sales so far this year.

Ulster Bank economist Simon Barry commented: “The detailed breakdown highlights that two areas in particular benefited hugely from the re-opening: clothing and footwear and department stores, where the monthly surge in volumes was almost 200% in each case, albeit coming from the exceptionally low base associated with the earlier lockdown restrictions.

“With the reference period for the May figures covering only two weeks of full reopening activity for retailers (i.e. from May 17th to 29th), the June figures are likely to show further marked strength, consistent with the signals from recent consumer confidence and card spending data.

“It looks like overall core sales are on track for a double-digit growth quarter in Q2 which apart from the post-lockdown surge in Q3 last year would be the strongest on record, thus underlining the extent and pace of improvement in the domestic economy which is now underway.”