Pat McCann Appointed Ibec President

27 Sep 2019 | 09.00 pm

Pat McCann, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group plc, has taken up his role as president of business lobby group Ibec for 2019/2020.

In an address to Ibec’s annual President’s Dinner at the RDS in Dublin this evening, McCann said the Irish business community supports the government’s efforts to maintain the Good Friday Agreement and all island economy in the Brexit process.

“What concerns me the most about the Brexit impasse is the fear of the unknown,” he stated. “This fear can paralyse us and stop us making decisions which will have future negative consequences for our business.

“There is no doubt that some of our industries will be hit hard by a hard Brexit, particularly the food and drink sector. The underlying wish is that this all gets solved sooner rather than later in a positive way.”

McCann added that Ireland needs to be more ambitious by investing in innovation, education and world class infrastructure to put the economy on a long-term sustainable course. In particular, he called on government to respond with policies designed to arrest the slide in the international rankings of Ireland’s universities.

“The business community is extremely concerned at the international perception of third level institutions as reflected in the global rankings of our universities,” he said. “We need greater autonomy for university leadership and more direct funding and investment to redress this ranking crisis, and this must be a priority if a doom loop is to be avoided.”

McCann is founder and CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, which floated on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges in 2014. Prior to that he was CEO of Jurys Doyle Hotel Group plc.

In his address, McCann noted that people in the hospitality sector by their nature don’t make a fuss, and the sector is taken for granted. “The VAT increase imposed on the hospitality sector in January of this year was dressed up to look like somebody did us a favour in 2011 when VAT was reduced to 9%, despite the fact that thousands of jobs were created in the sector because of the VAT reduction,” McCann said.

“Ireland now has the highest rate of VAT in the eurozone, and even at 9% it would still be one of the highest. In Ibec’s budget submission for 2020 we have called on government to help nurture and grow indigenous business.

“We now have 2.3 million people working in Ireland, the highest number ever. We sometimes forget that the taxes paid by these employees and companies allows government to fund our social welfare, health and education programmes. Without this tax contribution we would be a much poorer country in every sense.”

Photo: Pat McCann (left) with Ibec CEO Danny McCoy. (Pic: Conor Healy)