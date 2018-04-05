6 Degrees To The Ideal Hire

05 Apr 2018 | 03.11 pm

There are over 700 employment agencies registered with the Workplace Relations Commission, and Michael Roche believes there’s room for one more.

The former managing director of the Sunday Tribune has branded his headhunting venture as 6 Degrees Executive Search. “Unlike other firms we work exclusively for the client not the candidate,” says Roche. “This strategy will benefit the candidate in ensuring the right fit.”

According to Roche (pictured) what limits the attraction of the big head-hunting firms is the ‘Off-Limits’ rule. This is where a search firm agrees not to poach a client’s employees for a period of between 6 and 12 months. “The more clients they have the less candidates they can access, which opens opportunities for others,” says Roche.

He adds: “The most difficult part of hiring top professionals for key positions is finding and attracting them. They aren’t looking for a job, they aren’t circulating their resumes, and they hesitate to jeopardise their current position.

“It takes industry insight, research, skill, and intuition to reach qualified prospects who will consider a new opportunity. And that’s what independent executive search companies do for companies. Our business is identifying and recruiting talent.”

The team at 6 Degrees is comprised of seasoned senior executives who previously held executive leadership or high-level management consulting roles. “We are industry insiders who have built up huge experience and knowledge operating at the coalface of business,” Roche adds.

The 6 Degrees team currently includes Jim Canavan, former CEO of UniPhar; Geraldine Stewart, former financial analyst with Fidelity Investments; former government Chief Whip, Tom Kitt; former bankers Pat O’Mahony and Liam Madden; Patrick McCormack (pictured below), formerly CEO with Sam McCauley Group, and Digicel senior executive Liam McDermott.