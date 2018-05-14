Virgin Media Business Launches Mobile Service

14 May 2018 | 10.04 am

Virgin Media Business has launched its new mobile service targeted at small businesses. Virgin Media Business Mobile offers contracts that range from 30 days to 12 months, an online self-administration portal or dedicated customer service representative, and discounts for existing Virgin Media customers.

Bundles start from €25 with three options to choose from. The VOOM Mobile International bundle includes unlimited 4G Data, calls and texts in Ireland, along with unlimited calls and texts to Europe, Canada and the US and 10GB of data roaming in the EU.

Aidan Darcy (pictured), Head of Business Division at Virgin Media Business, commented: “This new mobile offering from Virgin Media Business is targeted at the likes of tradesmen, retailers, techies and ‘small office/home office’ workers. We know that for them business is always personal and there is very little separation between their work and personal lives.”

Darcy added: “Because of the size and nature of their business, we’ve seen how other networks don’t bother communicating directly to them, ignoring them in favour of the bigger corporate accounts, or offering generic services that are not tailored to their business. It’s no wonder that many small business owners remain on personal plans.”

“Every business deserves the best business services. Now with Virgin Media Business Mobile, we have plans to suit every business. We’re particularly interested in helping support Ireland’s up and coming businesses and want Virgin Media Business Mobile to become known as the business service provider for small businesses in Ireland.”