50,000 Users For Health And Safety Portal

05 Jun 2018 | 12.32 pm

There are now 50,000 organisations using BeSMART.ie, the Health and Safety Authority’s online tool that enables users to prepare a safety statement and risk assessments specific to their workplace.

Ronan Dillon, founder of a corporate health provider Healthy Workforce Ireland, was identified by the HSA as the as the fifty thousandth user of the online tool.

“Our business is about making health professionals available to a wide variety of workplaces and providing advice to employees on physical activity, wellbeing, nutrition and physical therapy,” said Dillon. “BeSMART.ie is a perfect resource for us as we visit many different work environments. It means that we can proactively manage the health and safety of our people.”

Martin O’Halloran, CEO of the Authority, said: “Feedback from businesses requesting their workplace type to be included has resulted in it being expanded and improved. Now with 300 different types of businesses included, the system caters to a wide range of enterprises within the retail, hospitality, services, manufacturing, construction and agribusiness sectors.”

Minister Pat Breen commented: “I would call on any small business that has not yet used BeSMART.ie to try this free and very useful resource. In a time of almost full employment, attention to health and safety issues can offer a source of competitive advantage to companies looking to recruit.”

Once users register, select their business type and then work their way through the system answering ‘yes’, ‘no’ or ‘not applicable’. Then users can walk around their workplace, consult with employees and make sure all the hazards have been risk assessed. There is a blank template to allow users to risk assess any hazards specific to their workplace that have not been covered by the system. When finished users can download, edit and print their Safety Statement.

BeSMART.ie also has a library of guidance material in the ‘Learn More’ section which users can use to help them manage health and safety, and which can also be used for employee training.

Photo: Ronan Dillon (left) with minister Pat Breen. (Pic: Fennell Photography)