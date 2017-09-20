FG Determined To Neuter Beer Adverts

20 Sep 2017 | 04.38 pm

The iconic Guinness Christmas commercial looks set to be scuppered as the government said that enacting the the Public Health Alcohol Bill will be a priority in the new Dáil term.

The Bill contains a series of punitive measures that would make Ireland one of the most restrictive countries in the world for marketing alcohol products.

The Alcohol Bill introduces extensive restrictions on the content and placement of alcohol advertising. The placement restrictions proposed in the Bill ban drinks companies from advertising in public parks, in trains and bus stations, on public transport and within 200 metres of school grounds.

The content restrictions will ban the following imagery from being included in alcohol advertisements:

Images of conviviality – such as scenes in an Irish pub.

Images of a person consuming an alcohol product.

Images of people.

Images involving a story or action sequence – aside from the alcohol production process.

Images of animals.

The Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) illustrates the impact the Bill will have on beer commercials by reference to the long-running Guinness Christmas commercial which has a backdrop of Dublin landmarks and contains some animals too (see below).

ABFI director Patricia Callan stated: “The impact of the advertising restrictions will have devastating consequences for the drinks industry in Ireland. The Bill will make it extremely difficult for all drinks companies to advertise their products.

“The Bill is particularly harmful for small producers and new entrants who have invested heavily in breweries and distilleries across Ireland and have less brand awareness. This Bill will make it extremely difficult to establish new products in Ireland and ultimately harms the drinks industries innovation, export and growth potential.

“ABFI proposes a much more workable solution to place the alcohol advertising codes on a statutory footing, with significant penalties for breaches. This could be implemented within a much shorter timeframe with a regulatory authority already in place.”

A recently published report by economist, Jim Power, The Potential Impact on Irish Media of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015, found that the Bill will result in a loss of €20 million annual advertising revenue to Irish media.

“Irish media is already under significant financial pressure from declining advertising revenues, having experienced eight years of depressed revenues,” said Power. “The Bill will further undermine the ability of the media to deliver high quality media content and will lead to job losses in the area.”