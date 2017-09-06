DEGIRO: Broker Report

06 Sep 2017 | 09.56 am

Sponsored Content

Paul Laverty (pictured), Head of Business Development Ireland with online broker DEGIRO, discusses major market stories for the next month

POUND PARITY With the EU now firmly in charge of Brexit negotiation talks, the pound is struggling. Late August saw the pound fall to a mere 1.08 EUR exchange rate, the lowest rate since 2009. What’s more, HSBC sees the pound trading one-for-one to the euro by the end of the year, while Morgan Stanley sees the euro at 1.02 GBP by next spring.

The current weak pound is making foreign exposure into pound stocks more attractive to Eurozone investors. Investment into British stocks is now 25% cheaper for Irish investors than it was two years ago. Still, even with the current downswing, most analysts still don’t see the pound falling quite that far.

Of the 62 participants in a survey by Bloomberg, only HSBC and Morgan Stanley saw the pound falling to or below the 1.00 euro mark in the next year.

SIGN OF THE TIMES Royal Mail has been relegated from the FTSE 100. Four years after the initial public listing, the firm will lose its place on the index of London’s 100 largest stocks by market capitalisation. Also being relegated to the FTSE 250 will be sub-prime lender Provident Financial.

Moving up to the blue-chip index will be hospital operator NMC Health and housebuilder Berkley Group. The change occurred during a quarterly review of London listings and is based on the close price on August 30. The changes will take effect as of September 18.

HUNGARY FOR RETURNS European markets have been bullish this year but Europe’s best-performing stock may be a bit of a surprise. At its peak in July, Hungarian listed retailer Konzum has come off from a 5,400% increase.

The firm is hardly a household name, selling building and manufacturing materials. This astronomical gain has not come without controversy for a company whose sales did not even surpass €100,000 in all of 2016.

The surge comes after a businessman with claims of being ‘smarter than Mark Zuckerberg’ purchased a nearly 20% share in the company. While analysts see no justification for the price increase, this sparked a rally, with local investors speculating there would be an influx of government funds into the company.

Investors looking to trade in Central and East European markets such as Hungary can do so with DEGIRO.

STORMY WEATHER While Hong Kong finished off the summer fighting one typhoon after another, the Hang Seng index has not been slowed down. The index, a 50 stock market cap weighted index representing 57% of the total capitalisation of the exchange, hit a two-year high in July and is now closing in on the historical record.

Even with e-commerce giant Tencent Holdings’ poor performance in August, the index is up 8.4% in the past three months.

