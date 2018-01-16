16 Jan 2018 | 02.26 pm

The organisers of Career Zoo, the Irish recruitment fair, are heading to London in February to organise a conference aimed at attracting skilled tech workers to Ireland.

Called 404 London, the recruitment conference is also bringing a selection of companies to London to promote tech job opportunities in Ireland. The conference follows on from the 404 Dublin event, which was a tech meetup organised last October.

Companies London-bound for 404 include Workday, HubSpot, Indeed, CarTrawler, McAfee, Bloomberg PolarLake and Bank of Ireland. The 404 London event takes place on February 10.

The event is being delivered by the team behind 404 Dublin and Career Zoo events, on behalf of Tech/Life Ireland, the joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation. The event is sponsored by Workday, HubSpot, CarTrawler and Indeed Prime – Indeed’s new jobs database for speciality tech roles.

Jackie Slattery (pictured), founder of Career Zoo and the 404 events, said that the London conference will directly connect tech companies in Ireland with the UK’s pool of talent.

“Government and industry have rightly recognised that for Ireland’s tech sector to continue to flourish it needs a pipeline of skilled tech professionals. With over 365,000 developers in the Greater London area alone, the UK is a hotbed of tech activity and an obvious choice for recruitment,” she continued.

According to recent LinkedIn research, the UK now accounts for the largest net migration to Ireland, with 21% of all professional talent migrating here coming from the UK. The software sector is the largest net beneficiary of talent moving to Ireland.

Speakers for 404 London include John and Brenda Romero of Romero Games, Barbara McCarthy, director of engineering at HubSpot, and Bobby Healy, CTO at CarTrawler.

Barbara McCarthy said that HubSpot’s reason for sponsoring 404 London is to expand its tech network and to learn from engineering leaders.

“I love that the event covers such a wide scope of topics, from front-end tech to DevOps, and we’re excited to connect with attendees and have our team learn from them throughout the day,” McCarthy added.

Skilled jobs on offer by participating companies will include roles in software, data, security, fintech and DevOps.

Tech/Life Ireland | 404 London will take place at Skills Matter’s CodeNode tech events and community space in London, on February 10.