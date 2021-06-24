3M Announces Major Digital R&D Investment

24 Jun 2021 | 10.04 am

Technology company 3M is to establish a new research and development technical centre in Dublin and expects to hire over 100 new staff within three years.

The company currently employs c.500 people in Dublin and at its factory in Athlone. Recruitment for the new 3M Digital Science Community is under way.

Vice president Dr Michael Dolezal said: “We see Dublin as a highly attractive location for this significant investment. Crucially, you have the education ecosystem and experienced talent that we need to launch the company’s first Research and Development technical centre focused on digital technology.

“This centre is positioned to grow and optimise 3M’s global digital, data security and privacy operations, to accelerate deployment of cloud-based solutions and architectures, and to enhance research and development in artificial intelligence.

“The centre will enhance our ability to address customer needs through development and deployment of scalable digital technologies enabling us to enter new market segments and geographies.”

The investment is being part funded by taxpayers through state aid from IDA Ireland.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan stated: “3M is a leader within the healthcare IT market and its choice of Dublin for this important investment is very significant. This investment communicates a strong message that Ireland is an ideal location for specialist skills and technology in the health tech space.”

Meanwhile, biopharmaceutical company Ipsen is to invest €25m in its Irish manufacturing site in Dublin to increase the company’s capacity to produce medical treatments for patients suffering from niche cancers and rare diseases.

Since 2019, the company has expanded its staff complement in Ireland by 20%, with 165 employees now working at the Blanchardstown site in R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations.