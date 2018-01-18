36 Writers Compete For Business Book Awards

18 Jan 2018 | 05.05 pm

The Business Book Awards for 2018 includes 36 authors whose works have made it onto the shortlist, competing for the overall winner title and seven category awards which will be revealed at a ceremony on 16 March next at the Grange City Hotel in London.

The awards will celebrate the best UK business books published in 2017. It’s the inaugural year for the Awards, founded by Lucy McCarraher, author of 11 books and co-founder and managing editor of Rethink Press.

McCarraher said: “We’re overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of the books we received this year. It was an extremely difficult task for the judges to narrow down this shortlist and as a result we’ve even had to create an additional category — the Judge’s Choice — for books that didn’t quite fit the categories that they had entered under, but were of such a high standard that we felt they should be recognised.”

The full shortlist is:

Category 1: Startup Inspiration

Judged by John Williams

It Takes a Tribe by Will Dean (Portfolio, Penguin Random House)

Recipe for Success by Karen Green (Matador)

She Means Business by Carrie Green (Hay House Publishers)

Tested by Alpesh H. Patel (Peshmode)

Thrive Don’t Just Survive by Karen Ingram (Rethink Press)

Category 2: Selling the Dream

Judged by Andy Lopata

Scale Up Millionaire by Gordon McAlpine (Rethink Press)

Secret Skill, Hidden Career by Paul Owen (Rethink Press)

Strategic Tendering for Professional Services by Matthew Fuller and Tim Nightingale (Kogan Page)

The Authority Guide to Pitching Your Business by Mel Sherwood (The Authority Guides)

The Growth Director’s Secret by Andrew Brent (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

UnBranding by Scott Stratten and Alison Stratten (Wiley)

Category 3: Leading the Team

Judged by Martin Norbury

Leadersmithing by Eve Poole (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Myths of Leadership by Jo Owen (Kogan Page)

The Change Catalyst by Campbell Macpherson (Wiley)

The High-Potential Leader by Ram Charan, with Geri Willigan (Wiley)

The Joy of Leadership by Tal Ben-Sharhar and Angus Ridgway (Wiley)

The Listening Leader by Emilio Galli Zugaro and Clementina Galli Zugaro (Pearson)

Category 4: Embracing Change

Judged by Ginny Carter

Core by Neil Gaught (Routledge)

Futureproof by Minter Dial and Caleb Storkey (Pearson)

Humanification by Christian Kromme (The Choir Press)

What To Do When Machines Do Everything by Malcolm Frank, Paul Roehrig and Ben Pring (Wiley)

Who Can You Trust? by Rachel Botsman (Portfolio, Penguin Random House)

Category 5: Thought Leader

Judged by Carl Reader

24 Assets by Daniel Priestley (Rethink Press)

Fully Connected by Julia Hobsbawm (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Neuro Design by Darren Bridger (Kogan Page)

The Power of Purpose by John O’Brien and Andrew Cave (Pearson)

The Startup Way by Eric Ries (Portfolio, Penguin Random House)

Category 6: Self-Development

Judged by Suzanne Collier

Influence by Warren Cass (Capstone, Wiley)

Myths of Work by Ian MacRae and Adrian Furnham (Kogan Page)

The Leader’s Guide to Presenting by Tom Bird and Jeremy Cassell (Pearson)

The Reputation Game by David Waller and Rupert Younger (Oneworld)

The Rules of People by Richard Templar (Pearson)

Category 7: Judge’s Choice

Judged by Lucy McCarraher

Almost is Not Good Enough by Andrew R Jennings (Andrew R Jennings)

Client Earth by James Thorton and Martin Goodman (Scribe UK)

Customers the Day After Tomorrow by Steven van Belleghem (Lannoo)

Trusted by Lyn Bromley & Donna Whitbrook (Practical Inspiration Publishing)

Photo: Julia Hobsbawm, author of ‘Fully Connected’