300-Bed Marlin Hotel Opens In D2

27 Aug 2019 | 10.04 am

The new Marlin Hotel on Dublin’s Bow Lane East is designed with Instagram appeal, though project developer John Corless prefers a low profile.

The 300-bed development has been developed by Marlin Group, which was founded by Corless. Marlin is active in London, where it owns six serviced apartment developments comprising more than 600 apartments, and a 236-bed hotel in the city. The group’s first apartment project opened in London in 2003.

The Marlin Hotel is Corless’s first Irish development with the Marlin Group. The arrow-shaped building is located in the midst of less salubrious public housing flats and spans 110,000 sq. ft. Amenities include a gym, a ‘music zone’ with vinyl and record players, and a games area and library.

The Marlin Hotel lobby includes a large wooden tree sculpture and a ‘quirky reclaimed horsebox’ that serves as a coffee dock. The hotel also suggests that guests can commemorate their stay via ‘Instagram-worthy shots from the hotel’s photo booth’.

Away from the visual trifles, Marlin Group is a sizeable player in London serviced apartments for business customers, and Corless (60) rounded up several investors to back the Dublin project. CRO filings for Marlin Apartments Ltd show equity investments of c.€9m effected in 2016 and 2017.

Investors included Bernard Stuart, who provided €1m, and Joseph Leddy who invested €1.25m. Fiona O’Higgins invested €2.9m in the new hotel venture while Phelim Moylan invested €350,000. John Shine, the former ESB deputy chief executive, invested €260,000 in 2016.

Corless’s UK-registered business London Lettings & Management Limited recorded turnover of £19m in 2017. It booked a net profit of £2.4m and had net worth of £28m. Marlin Group’s serviced apartment complexes are located in prime London locations, including Waterloo and Canary Wharf.

The group has also secured planning permission for 20 serviced apartments, a bar and restaurant at 22-24 Aungier Street, Dublin 2. The development will form an annex and an on-street entrance from Aungier Street, which will lead to the Marlin Hotel restaurant, bar and outdoor terraces.

Most of the rooms in the Marlin Hotel are styled as ‘Cosy King’ (pictured) and the rack rate is €179 per night.