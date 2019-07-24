24/7 Applegreen Discounts For One Day Only

24 Jul 2019 | 07.40 am

Applegreen customers are faced with a raft of offers today as the filling station chain celebrates its 24th birthday.

For 24 hours on July 24, the company’s forecourts and shops has bargains for customers, all priced around the numbers 24 and 7, to signify their opening hours and availability at more than 80% of the stores, along with the date — 24/7.

The highlights include any car wash for €2.47, a breakfast roll for the same price, or Aero, Yorkie and Kit Kat chocolate bars at 24c each. A chicken fillet roll also comes in at €2.47, and if you buy a coffee you can add a 500ml bottle of water for just 7c.

The promotion also includes pairs of chocolate bars and bagged sweets for €2.47, and at the pumps PowerPlus premium fuel comes at the same price as regular petrol or diesel just for this day.

Head of marketing Aisling Ryan said: “We are delighted to give our customers seriously good deals for 24 hours as we celebrate our official birthday, and to mark what we hope will be known as ‘Applegreen Day’ each year on 24 of July — 24/7.

The full list of offers is available here.