18 May 2018 | 04.34 pm

Virgin Media was among the winners in this year’s All-Ireland Marketing Awards, which were announced in Dublin last night (May 17). The telco picked up the award for best customer experience, finishing on top of a shortlist that included AIB, KBC and SuperValu.

Speaking about the Virgin Media win, Michael McCarthy, VP of customer at Virgin Media expressed delight at being acknowledged for the company’s customer experience. “This follows on from our recent win for ‘Best Customer Experience’ at the Customer Contact Management Association Awards (CCMA), and our win at the start of the year for ‘Best Customer Service’ at the Switcher Awards,” he added.

Lidl Ireland and AIB secured a brace of awards each in the 2018 AIM awards. The German retailer won the Brand Campaign Award and the Corporate Social Responsibility Award. AIB clinched the title of Marketing Team of the Year and won the Market Research Award.

Frank Ryan, chairman of IDA Ireland, won the All Ireland Marketing Champion Award.

The full list of winners in the 2018 AIM awards runs as follows:

New Product Award — O’Brien Fine Foods

Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge — Energia

Loyalty Marketing Award — SuperValu

Brand Campaign Award — Lidl Ireland

Customer Experience Award — Virgin Media

Market Research Award — AIB

E-commerce Award — Glanbia

Sponsorship Management Award — Bord Gáis Energy

Public Relations Campaign Award — Guinness Storehouse

Mobile Marketing Award — Heineken Ireland

International Marketing Award — Teeling Whiskey Company

Marketing Innovation Award — KBC Bank

Integrated Marketing Award — Laya Healthcare

Corporate Social Responsibility Award — Lidl Ireland

Small Business Marketing Award — Good4U

Digital Marketing Campaign Award — Liberty Insurance

Advertising Campaign Award — Glanbia

Marketing Team of the Year Award — AIB

All Ireland Marketing Champion 2018 — Frank Ryan, IDA Ireland