20 New Jobs At Limerick Fibre Centre

07 Feb 2018 | 11.31 am

A new centre of excellence dedicated to fibre network design will create 20 new tech jobs in Limerick at the headquarters of 4site, which designs, builds and maintains network infrastructures.

The company invested €250,000 in its ‘Fibre Centre of Excellence’, which will allow it to expand its team from the present 70 to a total of 90 members over the next few months.

4site provides engineering solutions for major infrastructural developments in telecommunications, power, renewables and multi-site networks. Clients include Vodafone, SIRO, Cignal, Huawei, Netshare, 2RN (RTE), Three, Ericsson, Nokia and enet.

The company says the new centre will bring together fibre design, survey and planning engineers, to improve fibre network design and to provide specialised training for graduate engineers.

4site is also involved in wireless networks, and has recently worked on the development of a 5G-ready network in Aberdeen, which will help turn the location into Scotland’s first ‘smart city’. The infrastructure comprises a network of small cells, attached to street furniture such as lamp posts and traffic lights, connecting key areas in the city centre to a central hub site. 4site is also working with some of its Irish clients in developing similar shared networks.

Chief executive Ian Duggan said: “This is a very exciting time for our business. Insatiable demand for bandwidth and rapid developments in technology are pushing the limits of existing communications networks. The pressure to roll out advanced networks is huge, and we are delighted to provide smart and effective solutions that speed up delivery time for the service providers bringing fibre to homes, businesses and existing wireless networks.

“Our Fibre Centre of Excellence brings together our skills in fixed and wireless networks and our focus on doing things smarter, as well as ensuring we continue to innovate and develop the tools, thinking and people to deliver for our customers on a global stage.”

Photo: Minister Denis Naughten (left) and Ian Duggan