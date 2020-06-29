1,070,000 People On State Income Supports

29 Jun 2020 | 12.44 pm

The Department of Social Protection has issued payments valued at €154m to 439,000 people for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), down 27,000 on last week.

Since last week’s payment, 25,700 people have closed their PUP claim. Some 14,000 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Retail, with 4,100 back in work; 3,600 have returned to their jobs in Accommodation and Food Service activities; and 2,900 have returned to work in the Construction sector.

Since the peak on May 5, the number of recipients from the Construction sector has dropped by 55%, Manufacturing by 42% and Wholesale and Retail by 37%.

The number of PUP recipients who closed their claim since March 16 and who are currently availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) is 41,300.

There are now c.63,500 employers who have registered with Revenue for TWSS, which benefits c.405,000 employees.

The above payments are in addition to the 226,000 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of May.

In addition, there are 1,050 people receiving a Covid-19 related Illness Benefit payment from the department.