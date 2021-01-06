100 New Jobs At Genesys R&D

06 Jan 2021 | 09.24 am

Customer experience provider Genesys is to add 100 new jobs to the tally at its R&D Centre for Digital and Artificial Intelligence in Galway.

The company began operations in Galway in 2018, with the acquisition of local startup Altocloud, and pledged to create 200 jobs in the region by the second half of 2021. Growth since then has meant it will exceed this target by around 50% once the new recruits are on board.

As a result, the R&D centre will move to a larger location in the Bonham Quay development towards the end of this year.

Senior vice-president of research and development Joe Smyth (pictured) said: “We’re expanding our software R&D workforce in Ireland to support our continued business growth. Ireland has a rich and diverse pool of tech talent that has been a significant contributor to our ability to deliver market differentiating customer experience innovation.

“The world has changed significantly during 2020, and we expect the new state-of-the-art facility to accommodate our workforce as it evolves.”

The new site will extend to 40,000 square feet.

IDA Ireland is supporting the company with new taxpayer funding. The agency previously agreed €3m state aid for the company in November 2018.

Executive director Mary Buckley commented: “Today’s announcement by Genesys demonstrates the company’s confidence in the quality and availability of a highly talented and skilled workforce here in Ireland.

“A significant number of these roles are open location across Ireland, and as a result Genesys has full access to the rich pool of tech talent that Ireland has to offer. This investment is a further endorsement of IDA Ireland’s commitment to winning high-skill roles to regional locations.”

The 100 jobs involve software engineering roles, either based at its Galway facility or across Ireland in remote positions spanning software development, cloud computing, DevOps, AI and user experience.