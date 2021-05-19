10% Stamp Duty For Bulk Home Purchases

19 May 2021 | 08.06 am

The government is to impose a 10% rate of stamp duty on the bulk purchase of homes.

The Dáil will be asked today to approve a financial resolution to this effect, with purchases of ten or more housing units subject to the tax, and the charge will also apply to a situation where a buyer acquires ten or more units on a cumulative basis, over a 12 month period.

Once triggered, the 10% rate will apply to all houses acquired in that 12-month period, including the first nine purchases.

Finance minister Paschal Donohue (pictured) said that the 10% rate is intended to provide a significant disincentive to the practice of multiple purchase by institutional investors of large parts of or entire housing estates before they reach the market, thus denying first-time buyers an opportunity to purchase a home.

However, the stamp duty impost will not apply to the multiple purchase of apartments.

The minister said apartment developments face significant viability challenges. “There are clear indications that any additional cost burden in apartment developments would have significant negative consequences for supply and, consequently, impact on our future housing model, in particular for urban living,” he stated

The higher rate of stamp duty will not apply to multiple purchases by Local Authorities, approved housing bodies, and the Housing Agency.

The main features of the stamp duty proposal are as follows: