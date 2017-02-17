Ziggurat Duo Flip Student Digs To Hines

17 Feb 2017 | 04.44 pm

British entrepreneurs Jim Pike and Matthew McAdden have flipped the student accomodation they developed opposite UCD to Hines for €37m. The duo, who trade as Ziggurat, borrowed €6.5m from Bank of Ireland and paid Walls Construction €7m for the initial stages of the redevelopment and fit-out of the former Montrose Hotel (pictured) on the N11.The property had been on the market for €41.5.

They are former directors of Unite, the UK’s largest student accommodation provider, and established Ziggurat in 2009 to develop student accommodation.

Hines Ireland has also launched a new operating platform called Aparto as the consumer face for its rapidly expanding portfolio of student accommodation developments, both in the UK and Ireland.

In December 2016 Hines and its investor partners entered the Ireland student housing market by buying a portfolio from ThreeSixty Developments which included four prime sites in Dublin which will deliver 1,500 new beds for the city’s growing student population.

The Binary Hub in the south inner city, which was acquired as part of the ThreeSixty portfolio, was completed in 2016. The Binary Hub and Montrose will be the first developments to carry the Aparto branding.

Hines UK MD Alex Knapp said: “The fundamentals of the UK and Irish student housing markets are very strong, with a growing population compelled by the strength and reputation of our universities. The launch of Aparto represents a major milestone for Hines and shows our commitment to the sector.

“The operating platform will be driven by our desire to create a strong sense of community within our developments. We are seeking to provide students with a memorable living experience — it should be much more than just a room. We are hoping to continue developing strong connections with the universities whose students we are hosting.”