Zendfast Claims It’s ‘Hailo For Couriers’

07 Feb 2017 | 12.05 pm

A ‘Hailo for courier services’ plans to create 20 jobs building a new, same-day delivery network. Zendfast uses crowdsourcing technology to connect users to a network of couriers.

Zendfast is the brainchild of Declan Murray; Geoff Boyle, co-founder of online insurer 123.ie; Brian Fynes, professor of supply chain management at UCD’s Graduate Business School; and Robert Campbell, former director of Precision Software. The team now also includes Eleanor Foley, former global services delivery manager with Microsoft.

The service, supported by Enterprise Ireland, is now available in Dublin, and the team say they’ll be launching it in other key country capitals soon.

A customer who wants an item delivered enters job details on Zendfast’s secure site, including type of express delivery, the approximate size and weight, preferred pickup time and appropriate mode of transport.

The Zendfast system notifies screened couriers with the job details, allowing one of them to choose to undertake the delivery. The customer is then informed of the courier’s details and when to expect the pickup. The click-and-go technology offers automated online payment, real time package tracking, mobile phone alerts, delivery confirmation and a courier rating facility.

“Zendfast is different in that the moment a package is picked up, the customer and recipient can track and trace the package on its journey to its destination,” CEO Declan Murray explains. “Payment for delivery is completed through our secure, online automated service when proof of delivery is confirmed. All of our couriers undergo a detailed and thorough vetting process and a list of what we will and won’t transport is clearly outlined on our site.”

The idea is that registered couriers are notified over the system and can choose deliveries from a list of available jobs. Once delivery is confirmed, the system will make a payment transfer from the customer to Zendfast. Couriers are sent a regular statement and are paid automatically.

Murray added: “The business model is very similar to Uber and Hailo — but for same-day parcel deliveries. We’ve rolled out the service in Dublin first and the reaction has been very encouraging. It is most attractive to any organisation or individual who has a need for same day deliveries e.g. hospitals, pharma, the motor trade sending or requiring car parts, professional services (finance, legal), gift companies, restaurant suppliers, and so on.”

Photo (l-r): Prof. Brian Fynes with Eleanor Foley, Robert Campbell and Declan Murray. (Pix: Robbie Reynolds)