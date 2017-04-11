Zara Founder Nets A Cool €1.26 Billion

11 Apr 2017 | 10.58 am

Amancio Ortega, the man behind fashion chain Zara, is to receive a €1.26 billion payout after a bumper year of sales. Europe’s richest man will receive the payment as part of his share of a €1.9 billion dividend paid out by the retailer’s parent firm Inditex, the Spanish company he started more than four decades ago, which owns Zara and many other brands.

Ortega (80) owns nearly 60% of the group and the Spanish retailer has ramped up its 2016 dividend by 13.3% to €0.68 per share. The payout means that Ortega, the wealthiest man in Europe and the richest retailer in the world, has grossed more than €6 billion from the retailer since 2010.

According to the latest Forbes’ billionaire league table, the Spaniard’s net worth stands at $72.2 billion, ranking him in second place between Bill Gates at number one and Warren Buffett in third place.

Inditex, the world’s biggest clothing retailer and also the owner of Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear and Bershka, saw like-for-like sales rise 10% in the year to January 31, with net revenue climbing 12% to €23.3 billion. Net income rose 10% to hit €3.2 billion, as sales grew in all markets.

Inditex chief executive Pablo Isla said: “These are a positive set of results against a backdrop of strong prior-year performance. This is a direct result of the commitment, spirit and ambition of all the professionals comprising the group, their dedication to the company, passion for fashion and focus on sustainability.”

The group operates 7,292 stores in 93 markets and is known for fast fashion, with products taking as little as 15 days to go from design to shop floor. The company, which also includes the Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear brands, opened 279 stores last year in 56 markets. There were 51 new Zara stores, bringing the worldwide total to more than 2,200.

Inditex employs 162,450 people after creating about 9,600 jobs in 2016.