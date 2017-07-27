Who You’re Funding To Start A Business

27 Jul 2017 | 12.25 pm

Taxpayers funded High Potential Startups with €22m in 2016. Doug Casey reports on some of the lucky recipients

Encouraging business startups is a goal of government and it’s backed up with hard cash. In 2016, Enterprise Ireland, the state funding agency, made 128 new Competitive Start Fund payments of €25,000 to €50,000, and 101 new High Potential Startup payments.

HPSU funding, in the form of redeemable equity investment, ranges from €100,000 to €250,000, and these investment payments can be made more than once. There’s no obligation on the recipient to pay the money back, and unlike loan funding there are no personal guarantees.

The one catch with this free funding from taxpayers is that companies usually have to raise matched funding from other investors. The incentive works both ways: the company effectively gets double the money for its private funding efforts, while the private investor has reassurance that the investee company is strengthened with extra cash.

So what type of startups were taxpayers investing in through 2016? Here’s a selection from Enterprise Ireland’s Startup Showcase 2017.

Signum Surgical €650,000

Galway is a hotbed of medical device innovation and the focus of Signum Surgical is an implant to encourage healing in a colorectal condition called perianal fistula. The device was developed by founders Eoin Bambury (38) and Moshe Zilversmit (34), IP protection was filed in May 2015 and Signum Surgical Ltd was established in June 2016.

In October 2016, the company raised €2,625,000 from 11 investors. Enterprise Ireland also invested €250,000 and there was other taxpayer support too in the form of €400,000 investment from the Western Development Commission. While investors paid €1 per share for their equity, the founders paid €0.0001 per share for 1,340,000 shares each (total outlay €268).

Signum Surgical founders Eoin Bambury (left) and Moshe Zilversmit with HBAN’s Declan Quinn

Longboat Clinical €300,000

There’s some serious funding behind Longboat Clinical, led by CEO Ken O’Connell (41), who was CFO at Firecrest Clinical prior to its acquisition by ICON plc in 2011. Longboat is also in the clinical trials space, providing an integrated support platform for site staff, patients, study monitors and clinical trial project teams. Established in Limerick in 2014, Longboat Clinical raised €3.6m from private investors through 2016. The equity was needed as the company ended 2015 with a shareholders’ deficit of €2.3m, after running up losses of €3.1m. Enterprise Ireland invested €300,000 in November 2016.

mADme Technologies €250,000

Irish software companies have a good track record in developing products to assist telcos to interact with their customers. Established in 2012, mADme Technologies provides rich-media advertising solutions to mobile operators, as well as survey pop-ups that can invite a customer to rate their interaction experience after their conversation with a call centre.

Founders Triona Mullane (51) and Colm Crossan (55) worked together at Newbay Software and they invested €125,000 to get the ball rolling in November 2013, leveraging €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland. EI chipped in another €250,000 a year later as part of a €2.5m funding round, where the lead investor was VC company Delta, which invested €1.9m. Another participant in that round was sector veteran Liam Griffin, now mADme’s chief commercial officer.

With accumulated losses of €2.6m in the year to June 2015, mADme returned to the investor well in February 2016, raising €1m. Delta followed on with €650,000, Crossan and Griffin stumped up €160,000 each and Mullane invested €50,000. In July 2016, Enterprise Ireland contributed another €275,000 in equity funding, bringing the running total of taxpayer investment in the project to €775,000.

Adaptemy €250,000

Incorporated in 2015, Adaptemy Ltd provides personalised learning programmes for educational publishers, with a strong focus on using IT and online software. Publishing and retail partners include Folens, TCD and Microsoft. The company is run by Conor O’Sullivan (38) and Conor Flynn (38), both of whom previously worked for Apierian, an online and mobile learning spinout launched by Folens in 2013. Enterprise Ireland invested €250,000 in Adaptemy in September 2016. The company announced in January 2017 that it had secured investment in excess of €3m from Folens and EI.

Real World Retail €250,000

Real World Retail, established in 2013, has developed a cloud-based decision support solution for mid-sized multi-site retailers. The idea is that RWR connects data sources such as EPOS, accounting, stock control, ERP etc, and remodels the data using Tableau Software so that managers have easy-to-use dashboards and reports that can be drilled into. The main sector focus would seem to be pharmacies.

Co-founder John Hogan (51) should know what large retailers want. He previously worked with French Connection, Martin McColl and then the Heatons department store chain in Ireland, where he was second in command. The other founder is entrepreneur Conall Lavery (62), best known for his involvement with IT security company Entropy, which he sold to Calyx in 2006.

In May 2016, Real World Retail Ltd rounded up €1.55m private equity investment from 18 individuals and companies in Ireland and the UK. In September 2016, Enterprise Ireland joined the party with an investment of €250,000.

Conall Lavery, Co-founder of Real World Retail

CheckVentory €250,000

Adrian Walsh (45), former MD of Fiat Ireland, brought his automotive industry experience to bear on this startup, which he founded in Dublin in 2013. CheckVentory has developed a cloud-based stock-checking platform that does away with manual inventory control for businesses in the motor and energy sectors. It uses mobile apps to collect data, which can then be processed online. Directors include Alan Merriman, the former EBS finance director who runs financial advisory Elkstone Capital International.

Checkventory Innovation Ltd ran up startup losses of €141,000 by December 2015. Walsh has invested around €65,000 in the business since launching it and Enterprise Ireland invested €50,000 in 2014/15. The state agency followed on with another €250,000 in July 2016, leveraged by matching investment from Elkstone.

Adrian Walsh, founder of CheckVentory

NVP Energy €250,000NVP Energy €250,000

NVP Energy in Galway has developed a wastewater treatment technology that removes organic pollution while producing renewable energy in the form of biogas. The technology is aimed at a wide range of industries such as meat processing, dairy, brewing, distilling, malting and bottling, and municipal water industries.

The drivers of the project are Alan Phelan (47) and Sean McKeague (52), principals of Nucleus VP Group, which is NVP Energy’s parent. Other Nucleus VP Group subsidiaries include satellite broadband provider Onwave Ltd and Big Dogg Technologies. NVP Energy Ltd, led by managing director Michael Murray, counts meat processing giant ABP Food Group as a client, and the company booked a loss of €496,000 in the year to June 2015. Enterprise Ireland made two investments totalling €250,000 in the company through 2016.

Michael Murray, director of NVP Energy

Touchtech Payments €250,000

The European Commission wants to combat online credit card fraud by insisting that banks and merchants implement Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) on their online checkout pages. The Payment Services Directive 2 is still at discussion stage but the payment industry is expecting action in 2018. Ahead of PSD2 implementation, developers of payments security products are scrambling to come up with solutions that are more consumer friendly than Verified by Visa or MasterCard SecureCode.

Touchtech Payments, based in DCU and led by Niall Hogan (30), is one such hopeful. As of December 2015, the company had raised €550,000 in equity capital, with investors Francis Rice and Pascal Ryan investing €500,000. Seven other investors chipped in €125,000 in June 2016 and that leveraged €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland in July 2016. Touchtech Payments’ startup development losses stood at €358,000 in December 2015.

Niall Hogan, Touchtech Payments

Rubberstamp €150,000

Rubberstamp was founded by James Kennedy (40) and Richard Greenane (40), who both have other ventures. It’s a platform for small firms and organisations such as non-profits and schools that streamlines purchase order processing, enabling staff to make the request and managers to give their imprimatur. Judging by the Rubberstamp.io website, the primary target market is the United States.

In June and July 2016, operating company SRO Software Ltd rounded up €150,000 from nine investors. These were hard yards: amounts invested ranged from €4,175 to €25,000. That leveraged €150,000 from taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland in September 2016.

Envirotec Bathing €250,000

Envirotech Composites was founded by Joe McGrath (56) in 2015, and he has built up a UK presence for Envirotec, with operations in Bolton. He initially worked through the merchant trade but has now shifted focus to house builders and end users. Trading as Envirotec Bathing, the Cork company sells leak-free shower enclosures for people with mobility issues and is planning to branch into ‘student accommodation pods’.

Envirotech Composites Ltd closed out 2015 with liabilities of €428,000 and a net deficit of €177,000. As one of EI’s High Potential Startups for 2016, the company received an investment of €250,000 in November 2016.

SurfHolidays €150,000

Surfholidays.com is a business idea born of a hobby. Keen surfers Nick Kelly (CEO, favourite wave: Pavones, Costa Rica) and Darryn Mountfort (CTO, favourite wave: Cape St Francis, South Africa) grew frustrated at trying to discover good places to stay near the surf. Many surf schools and surf accommodations don’t have a booking tool that allows people book on their websites. So the SurfHolidays founders decided to build a platform for them.

Now, if you want to book a surfing holiday anywhere in the world, Surfholidays.com is a good place to start. The site lists over 600 accommodations and 200 surf schools, and the business model is to take a commission from bookings made through the site. The venture’s main backer is Mala Management Ltd, which has invested €340,000 since December 2015. Also along for the ride is Enterprise Ireland, which invested €150,000 in December 2016.

Aphix Software €250,000

This fintech startup has developed an out-of-the-box platform called WebShop that integrates B2B and B2C e-commerce websites with ERP software. Aphix Software also sells an enterprise tablet app called SalesRep, which helps sales reps to manage their ordering cycle. Aphix is located in Drogheda and is run by joint owners Graham O’Rourke (44) and Mark Reilly (26). Private investors in Ireland and the UK invested €307,000 in the venture through allotments effected between July and November 2016. That leveraged €250,000 in taxpayer investment through Enterprise Ireland in December 2016.

Aphix Software co-founder Graham O’Rourke (left) and IDA Ireland’s Keith Fingleton

Hole More Putts €150,000

Hole More Putts is an ambitious piece of kit designed to help golfers improve their putting. Think of it as a sophisticated doormat capable of measuring five key areas of putting — face angle, impact point, path, angle of attack and speed. Data from the practice putts using the tablet-type device connects to an app, which then produces feedback on how the golfer can improve their putting.

The technology behind this is obviously challenging and a key supporter of the venture is electronics contract manufacturer Elite Electronics in Enniskillen. Anveck Ltd, the Hole More Putts operating company, had €225,000 equity invested at the end of 2015. Elite Electronics invested €150,000 in June 2016 and another €90,000 in November 2016. In the same month, Enterprise Ireland invested €150,000. Led by Kevin Burke (58) and Desmond Burke (34), Anveck had accumulated loses of €243,000 in December 2015 as the development stage of the project continued. The €459 product is currently available for pre-order on holemoreputts.com.

POWR €150,000

Established in 2015, Positive Occupational & Wellbeing Resources, or POWR for short, is billed as an online resource that replicates a user’s personal experience when seeking professional advice on how to improve mental and physical health. The individual answers questions, receives a well-being score and a plan to improve that score. The target market is corporates who might want to adopt POWR for HR purposes.

The venture’s creator is Dr Ian Gargan (41), a psychologist and medical doctor. He owns half the equity and there are six other shareholders. Former Escher Group director Jonathan O’Connell joined the board in June 2016 and two months later Enterprise Ireland invested €150,000.

Dr Ian Gargan, creator of POWR

ButterflyCup €150,000

Tommy McLoughlin (54) from Ballybrittas in Co. Laois is a true believer in ButterflyCup, an all-in-one disposable cup that eliminates plastic lids and the related splashes, leaks and drips. ButterflyCup has multiple benefits for consumers, retailers and the environment — it costs less than the existing cup-and-lid offering, saves storage space, speeds the serving process and is good for the environment. Since 2014, McLoughlin has invested €590,000 in Hanpak Ltd, the venture’s operating company. Enterprise Ireland came on board with €150,000 in October 2016.

Golfgraffix €150,000

John Aherne’s company Golfgraffix makes visualisation guides and simulation products for golf courses, including ‘flybys’ of every hole on the course. These are simulated aerial visualisations of the hole from tee to pin. Golf courses can post these on their websites in the hope of persuading tourists or local golfers to buy a green fee.

The company’s ClubLink app includes the flybys as well as GPS directions, weather forecasts, score cards and guides to every green, detailing all the hazards. Established in 2009, Golfgraffix Ltd had accumulated losses of €88,000 at the end of 2015. Enterprise Ireland invested €150,000 in April 2016, leveraged by matched funding from Eirland Ltd, where the principal is Paul Monahan. Eirland also invested €80,000 in March 2016, while €55,000 was sourced from a UK investor.

Obeo €150,000

Enterprise Ireland has a soft spot for female entrepreneurs, insofar as the state agency would like to see more women starting businesses. Obeo, which makes a compostable paper box that customers use in the kitchen to collect food waste, has benefited from taxpayer largesse to the tune of over €200,000 since being established in 2014.

Enterprise Ireland got the ball rolling with two payments of €25,000 in 2014, followed by €100,000 in June 2016 and most recently €52,500 in December 2016. To secure this funding, founders Kate Cronin (33) and Liz Fingleton (32) raised €166,000 from private investors in 2016 and €100,000 in previous years. Obeo Ltd booked a net loss of €83,000 in 2015 and year-end debtors amounted to €4,000.

Obeo founders Liz Fingleton (left) and Kate Cronin (right), with Sarita Johnston of Enterprise Ireland

MotorSpecs €150,000

Motorcheck.ie has been running successfully in Ireland for 15 years, proving vehicle histories to private car buyers. Founder Michael Rochford (45) has tweaked the model for his focus on the UK with MotorSpecs, which started as a service for the motor trade and now serves consumers too.

MotorSpecs provides comprehensive specification data for every vehicle, such as the manufacturer’s standard spec and a full list of optional extras for the vehicle, and what those extras cost. MotorSpecs also provides vehicle technical specifications, performance, dimensions, fuel economy, running costs, road tax cost and insurance group rating, and the service can also provide a market valuation. Growing Capital in Dungannon invested €200,000 in operating company Motor Data Ltd in May 2016. That leveraged €150,000 from Enterprise Ireland in August 2016. Four private companies invested €100,000 in March 2017.

nAperte €150,000

nAperte provides a single platform for wealth managers and financial advisors and processes across front, middle and back offices with a coordinated workflow and infrastructure. Founder Terry Donohoe (40) was previously commercial director for Natulis Group AG, with a primary role of managing the Irish operations and structured investments within the company. The company’s chairman is Ken Mahony, who has spent much of his career with Willis Towers Watson.

In 2015, nAperte DAC rounded up €668,000 from investors in Belgium, Cyprus and Malta. MOB Financial Services in Fairview invested €200,000 in March 2016 and Enterprise Ireland came on board with €150,000 in November 2016. Established in May 2014, nAperte’s startup losses amounted to €496,000, according to the end December 2015 balance sheet.

Caragon Consulting €150,000

Based in Limerick, Caragon Consulting Ireland is a data logistics startup that can harvest data from old EPOS and ERP systems and put it in the cloud. The company was formed in 2015 by Garron Mosley (41) and Tony Rudden (36). The founders previously worked in Ocuco, which supplies software to opticians. Enterprise Ireland invested €150,000 in December 2016 after the company tapped Growing Capital for the same amount the previous August.

Glofox €125,000

Glofox was founded in 2014 when three directors Conor O’Loughlin (34), Finn Hegarty (34) and Anthony Kelly (35) invested €5,000 between them in seed capital. The company received two €25,000 payments from EI in 2014 followed by €125,000 from the agency in November 2015. The latter payment followed the Glofox trading company, Zappy Ltd, raising €75,000 each from investors Gilad Somjen and Growing Capital. The two privates invested another €125,000 in December 2015, leveraging a further €125,000 from EI in May 2016, for a running total of €300,000 taxpayer funding for the venture.

Priced from €80 to €170 per month, Glofox is a web and app dashboard aimed at gym and studio owners for membership management, class scheduling, managing payments and selling stuff online. Startup losses to end December 2015 amounted to €233,000.

Conor O’Loughlin, Glofox

Parkpnp €100,000

Parkpnp is a parking tool that allows individuals, businesses and car park operators to advertise and rent their unused and under-utilised parking spaces. There’s a website and an app that pinpoint available parking, complete with photos. Drivers can search and pre-book parking at car parks, churches, pubs, hotels and private driveways, either short-term or long-term. The company states: “In addition to providing more affordable parking, Parkpnp also reduces time spent searching for a parking space, thus reduces carbon emissions.”

Sean Melly is a director, along with Neringa Pauliukaite (32), Daniel Jesudason (22) and Garret Flower (28), the CEO who is also co-founder of Krust Bakery. The venture was established in December 2015 and a year later it tapped four private investors for €250,000 (Dr Peter Boylan chipped in €50,000). That investment leveraged €100,000 from Enterprise Ireland.

Garret Flower, Parkpnp