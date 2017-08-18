Yeats Collection To Be Sold By Sotheby’s

18 Aug 2017 | 03.12 pm

While some of a vast collection of Yeats documents, paintings, prints, memorabilia and personal items have been acquired by the National Museum, the National Gallery and the National Library, the greater bulk will go on sale at Sotheby’s in London in September, with WB Yeats’s adult grandchildren set to receive a windfall of €2m or more from the sale.

Sotheby’s said hundreds of items, from “one of Ireland’s most important families of the last century” will go under the hammer, including literary material, paintings, drawings and personal effects that belonged to the artist John Butler Yeats and his four children: poet William Butler Yeats, artist Jack, embroidery designer Lily, and printing press pioneer Lolly.

National institutions had ‘first refusal’ on the collection but failed to raise sufficient funds to make an acceptable offer for the entire. However, the National Library has purchased a number of items, including correspondence between WB Yeats and James Joyce, the ‘Dream Diary’ of WB Yeats’s wife George, and the Yeats family library.

The Art and Industrial Division of the National Museum also acquired seven works, including a walnut reading/writing table owned and used by WB, his home- made series of ‘occult’ artefacts, his series of Japanese Noh theatre masks and a silver box containing eight coins minted following the recommendations of an advisory committee on coinage design on which the poet served.

The sale will not only cast new light on the artistic development of the four figures, but also reveal what life was like inside the Yeats family home. Alongside significant paintings, letters and drawings are unseen family sketch books, a family scrapbook, illustrated ‘scribbling’ diaries, photographs, hand-decorated furniture, Jack’s model boats, personalised silver, a top hat, a hand-painted trunk, and the family dining table.

Love Letters

One of the highlights of the sale is a collection of more than 130 handwritten letters from WB Yeats to his first lover, Olivia Shakespear, who remained a lifelong friend. The letters span more than 40 years, from 1894 to 1936. Sotheby’s describe them as “of the highest importance to literary history and of exceptional rarity on the open market”, with an expected sale price between €280,000 and €395,000.

The sale will include the largest ever offering of works by John B Yeats. He is best known for his drawings, of which over 85 are included in the sale along with 11 sketchbooks, depicting his family, the Irish countryside and celebrated contemporaries and friends, such as John O’Leary, Hugh Lane, Sarah Purser and Mary Walker (Máire NicShiubhlaigh).

The paintings include his final self-portrait, commissioned by the New York lawyer, collector and patron of the arts, John Quinn in 1911, and which is expected to sell for €33,000 to €56,000.

This self-portrait (pictured) became somewhat of an obsession for the artist. Though work on the picture began in 1911, it would occupy Yeats for the rest of his life, until his death in 1922. He remarked: “It fills my life. I have never an idle moment or idle thought. It is a long revel, just as satisfying to me as Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, and I think I have been at it almost as many years.”

Additional works from the Yeats family collection will be offered in Ireland by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, in November and December, at Castlecomer and Dublin.

Charlie Minter, head of Irish art at Sotheby’s, commented: “This is an intimate, personal collection of many never-before-seen works that shed light on the fabled Yeats family, their influence and personal connections. All the family are represented in this sale. There is a particularly impressive group of works by John, too often the forgotten father of the Yeats family. His work appears rarely at auction; this is our chance to re-evaluate his pictures and appreciate the great intimacy of his sketches.”

There will be a exhibit of highlights from the sale at the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin from September 14 to 16, with the sale following on Wednesday 27 September.