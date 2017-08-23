World Sci-Fi Convention Coming To Dublin

23 Aug 2017 | 12.56 pm

Dublin has secured a conference coup in the form of the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), which will be hosted in the capital in 2019.

Dublin won the bid to host the 77th annual Worldcon, which will be held in the Convention Centre Dublin from August 15 to 19 in 2019. More than 5,000 sci-fi fans are expected to attend.

The successful Dublin bid was led by James Bacon, with support from the bid committee, Fáilte Ireland, Dublin Convention Bureau (DCB) and the Convention Centre Dublin. Dublin was confirmed as the 2019 location by site selection voters at Worldcon 75 in Helsinki, where 1,227 votes were received, of which Dublin won 1,160 votes.

“It’s fantastic that we had such a large turnout, indicating strong support for the bid,” said James Bacon. “Given New Orleans and Nice have declared for 2023 and Perth and Seattle for 2025, that we remained unopposed is indicative of the enthusiasm, strategic determination and commitment from all involved with the bid.”

Worldcon is held in a different city every year and some of the highlights of the five-day event include the Hugo Awards, the Masquerade, panels, talks, workshops, films, autograph sessions and more.

The guests of honour already confirmed include writers Diane Duane, Ginjer Buchanan and Ian McDonald, as well as astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell and game designer Steve Jackson.