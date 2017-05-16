Workplace Fitness Challenge Starts On May 22

16 May 2017 | 02.28 pm

Irish Life Health has published the results of an employee health survey it carried out last year and the results aren’t pretty. The majority of those surveyed were overweight and one-third had high cholesterol.

More than 4,700 health screens were conducted by Irish Life Health in workplaces nationally in 2016. Additional research by Irish Life Health, conducted over the last few weeks, shows that 42% of Ireland’s workforce put on weight when they started their current job – with nearly a quarter of those putting on over a stone. Excess weight can lead to a host of health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease diabetes and stroke.

Launching off the back of its survey findings, Irish Life Health has unveiled its 2017 Workplace Fitness Challenge. The initiative is a six-week challenge that encourages workers to take small, consistent steps to improve their fitness.

Developed in partnership with DCU, the Irish Life Health Workplace Fitness Challenge starts on Monday, May 22, continuing until Friday, June 30. It asks people to measure their cardiovascular fitness level via an app at the start of the programme, and then work to improving fitness over the course of the six weeks.

How It Works

Participants input their data, either walk a mile or run 1.5 miles, and then calculate their score. Fitness is measured by MET score: an increase of one point in a person’s MET Score results in an equivalent reduction of 15% risk of a cardiovascular incident and a reduction of risk of premature death by a considerable 13%.

Irish Life Health is encouraging employers to register their companies, and to support their employees in participating in the healthy initiative. The challenge is open to all companies regardless of size, location and facilities.

This year, a series of urban hike maps have been launched to show workers in Dublin, Cork and Galway how they can utilise city centre locations for enjoyable exercise. The maps are downloadable here.

Former Ireland rugby international Gordon D’Arcy is an ambassador for the Workplace Fitness Challenge, and called for people all over Ireland to participate. He said: “It’s not about being a top athlete or sweating it out in the gym for hours – building regular exercise into your schedule that boosts your heart rate really results in a lifelong health boost.”

Jim Dowdall, MD at Irish Life Health, added: “Research shows that exercise boosts productivity and focus, leads to a reduction in sick leave and just generally creates a more positive work environment.”

Awards are also up for grabs in the Irish Life Health Workplace Fitness Challenge. Categories include Ireland’s Fittest Workplace, Most Improved Large Company, Most Improved Mid-Sized Company and Most Improved Small Company.

Photo (l-r): Gordon D’Arcy, Jim Dowdall of Irish Life Health, Dr Sarah Kelly and Prof Niall Moyna of DCU