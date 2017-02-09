Work Starts On Cherrywood Landscaping

09 Feb 2017 | 11.41 am

Hines Ireland has begun work on the first phase of construction at its massive development in Cherrywood in south Dublin. The ambitious scheme includes a new town centre, 4,000 new homes, 82 acres of recreational parks, and a covered retail centre including shops, restaurants, a multi-screen cinema and bowling alley.

The first phase of development will create 180 construction jobs in order to build parks and 5.4 kilometres of roadways, pedestrian footpaths, cycle paths and greenways. It will also involve the early planting of over 3,000 trees to create an established landscape before future residents arrive.

The new parks will comprise 82 acres at three locations. Tully Park (22 acres) will be adjacent to the planned town centre and will be equivalent in size to St Stephen’s Green; Beckett Park (13 acres) will be located at the northwestern end of the SDZ and will be similar in size to Dublin’s Merrion Square. Ticknick Park (47 acres) will be the largest park. Three parks, to include football playing fields, will be interconnected by dedicated pedestrian and cycle routes running through the new town.

Brian Moran, senior MD of Hines Ireland, said: “Since acquiring the site in 2014, Hines’ vision has been to deliver a high quality, amenity-led environment at Cherrywood through the development of large parks and an excellent transport infrastructure.

“The upfront delivery of the roads, cycle and pedestrian network and three wonderful parks is a pivotal moment for the Cherrywood project. These will be the green lungs for this modern new town, and this not only strikes the right environmental note for Cherrywood to come but it also underpins our commitment to expedite the delivery of the 4,000 modern new homes within the Hines landholding.

“We are acutely aware of the enormous public demand for new housing stock, and the submission of planning for the new €875 million Cherrywood Town Centre in the coming months will include 1,300 new smart design apartments as part of this highly ambitious plan.”

Hines is staging a series of open days from February 9 to 11, opening up its marketing suite and new display apartment to the public to let them see the plans and the display apartment and talk with the project team. The venue is Cherrywood Marketing Suite, Block D, Cherrywood Business Park, Dublin 18.