Woodblock Artistry On Show In Cork City

27 Mar 2017 | 09.39 am

Cork artist Jackie Raftery will hold her first solo exhibition next month, featuring a selection of woodblock prints with foil and ink. Entitled ‘All That Glitters’, the exhibition will be held in Cork Printmakers’ Print Showroom in Cork City, officially opening on April 6 at 6pm.

Jackie is a member of Cork Printmakers and has been creating limited edition fine art prints since 2008. She also works as a graphic designer for various journals and business enterprises, among them Business Plus magazine.

Jackie also lectures in the creative & performance department at WIT, where she has worked since 2000. She also tutors annual workshops at the Chester Beatty Library, focusing on techniques with particular reference to the Chester Beatty Collection of European manuscripts.

Over the past 12 months, Jackie has printed each fine art print in this exhibition by hand, on an Albion Press dating from 1862, at Cork Printmakers’ Studio.

Cork Printmakers is one of the leading open access print studios in the south of Ireland and is a leading fixture in international print development. Cork Printmakers’ Print Showroom is open all year around and stocks prints by its artist members, who number more than 100.