Windsor Group Open New Long Mile Road Dealership

07 Apr 2017 | 12.34 pm

Windsor Motor Group has appointed Peter Nicholson as managing director and announced the the opening of its 15th dealership. Nicholson joined Windsor in 1992 and has previously held roles as group finance and insurance director, and dealer principal at Windsor Airside Nissan.

Windsor’s new dealership on Long Mile Road is mainly for new and used commercial vehicles, but customers can also buy new and used cars. It will also provide service, trade parts and bodyshop services.

The group currently employs more than 300 people at its dealerships in Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Galway, and has an annual turnover of some €200m. Windsor Motor Group represents Nissan, Opel, Peugeot and Mazda.

Peter Nicholson said: “The new Windsor Long Mile Nissan dealership is a key part of our strategic plan to expand nationwide and to lead the way in delivering a modern motor sales and aftersales customer-focused experience.

“We will continue to invest significantly in our infrastructure and we are actively seeking new opportunities to diversify our franchise base and to develop the corporate fleet management and leasing services that we offer though our partnerships with SIXT and other fleet management companies.”

James McCarthy, CEO of Windsor Motor Group, commented: “Peter’s deep insight and 25 years of diverse experience across all sectors of our business will ensure that we continue to embrace new technology to enhance the car buying experience, and that we maintain the modern customer focused service which has been the hallmark of our business for more than 50 years.”

Photo: Peter Nicholson (right) and Leinster/Irish rugby player Jack McGrath (Pic: Ark Photography)