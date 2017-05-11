Simon Coveney v. Leo Vardkar

11 May 2017 | 04.28 pm

A leadership contest in Fine Gael is expected shortly and the winner will become prime minister of Ireland. Robert O’Brien looks at the two leading contenders

SIMON COVENEY

Background and Experience Simon Coveney (44) owes his political career to his father. Hugh Coveney was a Fine Gael TD who served two terms in the Dáil in the 1980s and 1990s, holding ministerial posts during the latter term. He was also Lord Mayor of Cork in 1982.

Before entering politics, Hugh Coveney worked as a chartered surveyor in a firm established by his father. It was taken over by Bruce Shaw in 1996, after which Hugh retired from the firm. Hugh Coveney got caught up in the Ansbacher revelations emerging from the Moriarty Tribunal. It transpired that he had an account in the Cayman Islands, which was closed in 1979, two years before being elected to the Dáil. The Cork businessman denied any wrongdoing.

Hugh Coveney died in March 1998, after falling into the sea near his Cork home while out walking his dogs. Simon was skippering the family’s yacht on a round-the-world fundraiser when he heard of his father’s death. In the ensuing bye-election in Cork South-Central, 25-year-old Simon won his dad’s seat.

Simon, one of seven Coveney siblings — Greencore CEO Patrick Coveney is a brother — was a studious child with a bad stammer, a condition that he got the better of through his political career. His Rebel County supporters like to hear that Simon was briefly expelled from Clongowes Wood College. “I did go through a phase of deliberately breaking the rules: I wouldn’t be alone in that,” he told Hot Press magazine in 2015.

In 2001 Coveney backed a motion of no confidence against Fine Gael leader John Bruton. Michael Noonan replaced Bruton and Coveney was appointed deputy chief whip. FG had a disastrous 2002 election but Coveney held onto his seat, despite picking up only 9% of the first preference votes. In the aftermath, Enda Kenny replaced Michael Noonan as FG leader and Coveney was appointed spokesman on communications, marine and natural resources.

Coveney doubled up as an MEP for three years from 2004. In the 2007 general election, Coveney limped in on the sixth count. In another FG leadership heave in 2010, Coveney backed Richard Bruton against Enda Kenny. The heave was a failure but Kenny kept faith with Coveney, leaving him on the front bench, albeit as spokesman on transport.

When FG and Labour formed a government after the 2011 election, Coveney was appointed Minister for Agriculture. He also took on the Defence portfolio in 2014. Coveney improved his vote in the 2016 general election, and was central to the negotiations for a minority government. His reward was Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government, a post he requested.

Married with three young daughters, Coveney’s register of interests discloses a shareholding in wealth manager Private Wealth Managers, as well as Coveney Family Investment Club, an investment fund operated by Davy.

Political Achievements Simon Coveney has been the Dáil for nearly twice as long as his main leadership rival, Leo Varadkar. He has successfully toughed it out in the difficult Cork electoral area for nearly two decades, though his government experience only commenced in 2011.

As Minister for Agriculture, Coveney’s role was to keep the farmers happy, just like all his predecessors. This effectively means extracting the maximum possible from Brussels for farm handouts. The sector remains hugely reliant on the UK market and Coveney never effected any policy changes to reduce the sector’s ageing demographic. In the Defence role, Coveney dispatched the Irish Navy to pluck migrants out of the Mediterranean, with instructions to disembark the human cargo in Italy, not on his doorstep in Haulbowline.

Coveney has been in charge of housing policy for just under a year. He produced a big policy document but his main measure has been throwing money at rent supplement, crowding out people who don’t qualify for social welfare from the private rented sector. To put a lid on soaring rents, the housing minister introduced rent controls, though he kicked two hot issues down the road — water charges and bin charges.

Government’s main failure in the housing sector is that new dwellings built by local authorities and housing associations in 2016 was the lowest in 40 years. Coveney can’t be blamed for that and he can point to the huge increase in the Housing Assistance Payment budget as evidence of his political clout. The minister won’t be around long enough in Housing to judge if he can knock heads in the feeble local authorities.

Taoiseach Material? Simon Coveney won’t win any leadership contest on charisma, but he has forged a reputation for solidity and grit. Solid but stolid, the Corkman is not a leader to stir the blood, although the yacht skipper should be able to steady the Irish economic ship through likely choppy waters in the near future.

LEO VARADKAR

Background and Experience Would-be FG leader and prime minister Leo Varadkar (38) is a new kid on the block, with just a decade of Dáil experience under his belt. His father is a retired GP who is originally from Mumbai, and his mother is from Waterford — they met while working in a hospital in the UK. After living for a time in India, the Varadkars moved to Ireland in 1973. Leo was born in Dublin six years later, the youngest of three siblings.

A qualified GP himself, Dr Leo Varadkar went to school in King’s Hospital in west Dublin. He initially pursued a law degree but switched to medicine in TCD, where he signed up for Young Fine Gael. Varadkar’s political career began in 1999, when he contested local elections in Mulhuddart, bowing out on the ninth count. In 2003, at age 24, he was co-opted onto Fingal County Council.

Varadkar worked as a junior doctor in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and in the 2004 local election he secured nearly twice the quota in first preference votes. In the 2007 general election, Varadkar won 20% of the first preference vote in the Dublin West constituency, an outstanding result on what was a disappointing contest for his party.

In the Dáil, Varadkar was FG’s employment spokesman and he got stuck into the government from the get go, criticising public sector wage increases and lambasting Taoiseach Bertie Ahern. In the 2010 FG leadership heave against Enda Kenny, Varadkar backed the loser, Richard Bruton.

In the 2011 general election, Varadkar retained his seat and improved his first preference vote. As with Simon Coveney, Enda Kenny overlooked the young man’s rebellious streak and appointed Varadkar as Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, a position way down the Cabinet pecking order. A 2014 Cabinet reshuffle saw Varadkar dropped into the Department of Health and after the 2016 election Varadkar was moved to Social Protection, something of a government backwater.

Political Achievements In his first ministerial role, Varadkar sanctioned independence for Shannon Airport, signed off on a new Luas tram line in Dublin and launched the cringe-fest of Irish patriotism that was The Gathering in 2013, which nevertheless was regarded as a big tourist success.

As health minister, Dr Leo took the path of least resistance, managing to avoid the critical media coverage that predecessor James Reilly endured. Varadkar cut mental health spending, did little to alleviate hospital waiting lists and extended freebie health benefits for children and seniors. He also washed his hands of James Reilly’s plan for universal health insurance. ‘Progress’ on the new National Children’s Hospital also happened during Varadkar’s watch, a project now touted as the second most expensive public hospital project in the world.

He became famous for being gay in 2015. Varadkar admitted to agonising over whether to reveal his sexuality and he was roundly applauded for doing so. Varadkar was prominent in the same-sex marriage referendum, without being one of the campaign’s leading lights.

In Social Protection, Varadkar has displayed populist leanings, overseeing the first rise in weekly welfare rates this year since 2009. He has talked publicly about index-linking welfare rates, and reforming the welfare system to make work more appealing than not working does not appear to be high on his agenda.

Taoiseach Material? Varadkar is an unknown quantity in terms of his leadership potential. While an intelligent and focused individual, he’s still relatively young. He likes to play the virtuous politician card, making much of the fact that his expenses are all above board, his register of interests is a resounding blank, etc. Not surprisingly given his background, there’s a touch of the medic about him — polite at times but also self-centred and supercilious.

WHO WILL FINE GAEL CHOOSE?

An interesting opinion poll trend has emerged since the general election in February 2016 An increasing number of voters is migrating to the three main parties, with support for Independents in particular on the wane. Fine Gael is neck and neck with its main rival Fianna Fáil, though most polls give FF a slight edge.

Fine Gael is weak with younger voters, the selfie generation for whom Leo Varadkar has more appeal than Simon Coveney. However, this section of the electorate is non-core to the party’s electoral prospects. For Fine Gael, the next election will be all about securing more seats than Fianna Fáil in the middle Ireland battle ground. So party members and representatives will probably opt for Simon Coveney.

Photo: Simon Coveney (left) and Leo Varadkar. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)