Why Jamie Heaslip Is Keen On Coconut Water

07 Apr 2017 | 08.10 am

Rugby star Jamie Heaslip is fronting up the publicity for CocoFuzion100, a new line of flavoured coconut water, and he has a stake in the business behind it too.

The soft drink has emerged from one of Ireland’s most unfortunate public companies, Prime Active Capital plc. Shareholders in PAC lost most of their investment after PAC tried and failed to be become a profitable player in segments of the American retail market for mobile phones.

In September 2014, PAC sold its trading operations to ABC Phones of North Carolina, reducing turnover from €40m in 2013 to zero. In March 2016, due to ongoing inactivity, the company’s shares were cancelled from trading on AIM and ESM. In September 2016, a reverse takeover of Prime Active Capital was effected by UK company C7 Brands. PAC actually bought C7 Brands but after issuing PAC shares as consideration C7 ended up with 51% of the post-acquisition equity. C7 Brands is the brainchild of Steve Barton, ex Gallo, Hardy’s, Brand Phoenix and First Cape.

The product Heaslip is helping to launch, CocoFuzion100, is billed as a “naturally flavoured organic young coconut water with natural electrolytes and no added sugar”.

Through his involvement with C7 Brands, Heaslip (pictured) is now a PAC shareholder, along with Scottish rugby legend Ian McGeechan and footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Bernard Brogan’s Legacy Consultants is managing the CocoFuzion100 marketing campaign. The product comes in Natural, Raspberry, Mango and Lime flavours and the RRP is €1.79. Distribution is being handled by Primeline and listings have been secured with BWG and Musgraves. C7 Brands has also developed a 330ml non-carbonated sports focused bottle of the coconut waters and a one-litre bottle too.

According to Heaslip: “This is a really interesting space right now with athletes, general gym-goers and active people who are seeking healthier hydration options. We are excited to launch the first in our 100% natural range of wellness based products into the Irish market.”

C7 Brands principal Steve Barton added: “The global coconut water market has seen extreme growth over the last five years. The 250ml can is a genuinely better-for-you soft drink for active lifestyles, ideally suited for grocery, convenience and vending, whilst the 330ml bottle variant is perfect rehydration powered by the best tasting pure coconut water – everything you want from a sports drink.”

“We have one-litre bottles of pure coconut water within our range to cater for the AB female demographic, and the 30ml still range and 250ml sparkling range are designed to compete within the isotonic arena.”.

Prime Active Capital chairman Dermot Martin said the company is well-capitalised and plans significant investment behind the brand. “Our partnership with Primeline in Ireland brings together a wealth of experience in sourcing and creating great brands that meet people’s needs as well as giving them what they want,” said Martin.

“We have been looking at the booming health sector for some time and plan further acquisitions in this arena to further capitalise upon the growth in our core markets of Ireland, UK, Scandinavia and the USA.”