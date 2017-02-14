BrowserStack Hiring 40 In Dublin

14 Feb 2017 | 09.18 am

BrowserStack, a Mumbai-headquartered mobile and web testing services firm, is to create 40 jobs in its Dublin operation within the next three years. The IDA-backed company recently launched a mobile data centre in Dublin.

BrowserStack is a cloud-based service that allows web developers to perform website tests quickly. The platform supports more than 1,100 combinations of browsers, operating systems and devices, and its clients include Twitter and Microsoft.

Commenting on the Dublin expansion BrowserStack co-founder Ritesh Arora said: “This expansion is an important step towards building a best-in-class global testing infrastructure. This will allow us to provide a better experience to our existing customers and support new product launches. We are also excited to expand our presence in Dublin and look forward to benefitting from its deep talent pool.”

BrowserStack runs offices in Dublin, San Francisco and Mumbai, and was founded in 2011.