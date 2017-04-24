Warning Over Bleak Outlook For Retailers

24 Apr 2017 | 12.16 pm

Trade organisation and lobby group Retail Excellence has claimed that the retail sector has entered recession on the basis that the sector has had three consecutive quarters of declining sales. Fifteen out of twenty retail sectors reported declining sales revenue in the first quarter of 2017, according to Lorraine Higgins, Head of Public Affairs.

Higgins was commenting on the organisation’s Q1 2017 Retail Productivity Review undertaken by Grant Thornton, which confirmed that consumer activity was not as strong as it traditionally would be in most sectors of retail at that time of year.

“January 2017 traded down 1.8% against January 2016, which points to the continued weakness of the January sales due to significant pre-Christmas discount activity commencing with Black Friday,” said Higgins. “Traditionally strong sectors at this time of year were adversely impacted in Q1, like footwear (down 8.8%) and children’s wear (down 10.2%). Jewellery sales fell 6.9%, probably as a consequence of consumers purchasing high ticket items in other markets even though such items may not be covered by insurance policies without a legitimate VAT receipt. On the other hand, the garden sector recorded a 7.3% rise in sales, and furniture and flooring rose 3.7%.

“There is a real need for cost curtailment in Irish retail, but with commercial rents remaining stubbornly high — and in some cases rent increases being sought — the outlook is bleak. Some operators are being pushed to the edge and more retail industry failure can be expected.”

Grant Thornton partner Damian Gleeson added: “It is ironic at a time when unemployment figures are dropping and the exchequer tax intake is increasing, that this negative sentiment is growing. This is due primarily to the current prevailing uncertainties such as Brexit, the Trump effect and increasing world security issues.

“This negative sentiment is reflected in a significant drop in sales in such areas as footwear, children’s wear and jewellery. How long will it take for sentiment to recover we ask? The answer is unclear, but with shock tactics such as British prime minister May’s general election announcement, sentiment and, thus, retail is unlikely to recover soon.”