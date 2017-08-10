Ward Solutions Sets Up Dedicated GDPR Team

10 Aug 2017 | 12.12 pm

Information security company Ward Solutions has set up a dedicated team of consultants to assist organisations around Ireland to achieve and demonstrate compliance with the EU’s new General Data Protection Regulation, due to come into force on 25 May 2018r.

The Ward Solutions team consists of fifteen consultants, all of whom have attained GDPR-specific certifications such as the Certified Data Protection Practitioner from ICS Skills, the EU General Data Protection Regulation Certificate from the International Board for IT Governance, and the Certificate in Data Protection Practice from the Law Society of Ireland.

Under the new regulatory regime, any company that processes personal data will be required to comply with the GDPR, and failure to demonstrate compliance could lead to companies facing fines of up to €20m or 4% of global turnover, depending on which is greater.

The company says consultants will help companies to assess compliance readiness and identify the different types of data in their possession. Gap analysis and remediation planning will identify the steps that organisations need to take to become compliant, and the team will develop comprehensive programmes of work to help businesses achieve and maintain compliance.

Huge Fines

Chief technology officer Paul Hogan said: “With GDPR looming on the horizon, there are huge fines in play for any organisation that fails to demonstrate compliance. This new GDPR consultancy service from Ward Solutions will enable Irish companies to identify what personal data they are processing, where it is located and what their legal justifications for processing are.

“This will allow organisations to establish whether or not the manner in which they process personal data is compliant with GDPR. Ward can also deliver a data protection programme to address any shortcomings, and put the necessary governance and accountability structures in place to enable organisations to achieve and demonstrate compliance.

“Demand for this service is so high that fifteen of our experienced data privacy consultants are now working solely on GDPR, and will be continuing to do so for the foreseeable future. We’re looking forward to helping organisations throughout the country achieve GDPR compliance. Our holistic and consolidated approach will make it possible to identify, design and implement a privacy protection programme that is in-line with an organisation’s unique needs, budget and in-house capabilities.”

Photo: CTO Paul Hogan (right) with CEO Pat Larkin