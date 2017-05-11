Wall Street PR Firm Sets Up Base In Digital Hub

11 May 2017 | 09.29 am

US company Wachsman PR has become the latest addition to the Digital Hub in Dublin, joining nearly 100 companies already operating there.

The fintech public relations company was founded by David Wachsman on Wall Street in 2015 and opted for Dublin as its new European headquarters. Wachsman PR has represented more than 40 companies since inception, including firms specialising in blockchain, cryptocurrency and real estate investment. A number of these companies are located in Europe.

Heading the Wachsman PR European office is Emma Walker. The 26-year-old Dublin native joined David Wachsman in establishing the Wall Street agency. After four months with the firm, Walker was named as one of Finance Feeds ‘30 Under 30: the Industry’s Future Leaders’.

Said Walker: “It has been a privilege to watch the incredible fintech innovation come from startups in every continent. Europe is at the forefront of blockchain innovation and I am extremely excited to launch our European headquarters in Dublin.”

David Wachsman noted that Ireland continues to be America’s gateway to Europe. “A business-friendly environment, world-class talent, grade A infrastructure and strong historical ties between the US and Ireland make Dublin an attractive location for our European headquarters,” he added.

He added: “From Wall Street, we watched as Dublin grew into an epicentre for blockchain technology, and Deloitte’s recent decision to launch their EMEA Blockchain Lab in the city is a perfect example.”

Photo: Founder David Wachsman (centre) with account directors Emma Walker and Jesse Platz