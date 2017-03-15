Walker Communications Bolsters Dublin Office

15 Mar 2017 | 08.29 am

Walker Communications has hired Derek Davis onto its senior team in Dublin, adding him to other appointments the firm has made to bolster its expansion. Davis was previously an account manager at AOL and national account manager at radio station Tipp FM.

Davis will be responsible for business development at Walker, which has offices in Dublin and Belfast and which employs 30 creative personnel in both locations. Walker Communications’ clients include Carling, Tourism Ireland, Glen Dimplex and Ulster Bank, with its NI office representing entities such as Musgrave (Centra and SuperValu), Power NI, George Best City Airport, Mash Direct and Belfast Harbour.

Creative director Peter Higgins commented: “We’re committed to delivering excellence within the Irish market, and Derek’s appointment further signifies our ambition for the company in Ireland.”

The company has refreshed its brand, he said, and unveiled a new website. “Top Part and Big Belly Bins are just some of our recent wins, and despite the ambiguity on what Brexit will mean for businesses, we’re seeing buoyancy in the advertising sector. We’re focused on growing our client base and team in Dublin, and we’re well on track to surpass our growth predictions,” said Higgins

In 2016, Walker delivered projects for Carling, Ulster Bank and the Royal College of Physicians Ireland, for whom Walkers completed a brand audit and delivered a full re-brand and suite of all marketing communications, and for Molson Coors, owner of Carling lager.

Photo (l-r) Derek Davis, Sarah McConville, Peter Higgins and David McGrath.