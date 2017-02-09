Voxpro On A Revenue Roll

09 Feb 2017 | 09.21 am

Cork outsourcing services company Voxpro saw its turnover soar by 78% to €33.4m in 2015, according to its most recent account filings. The business, which is currently on a hiring spree, also saw its net profit more than triple to €1.1m during the year.

Voxpro provides multilingual technical and customer support to tech companies across the world. Founded by (pictured) Dan Kiely and his wife, Linda, Voxpro’s clients include Google, Airbnb and Stripe. It has offices in Cork, Dublin and in the US.

The business originated from a company called Pageboy Communications, which supplied paging services to corporate clients. Kiely bought the company out in the mid-1990s, refashioned it and rebranded it as Voxpro.

In November 2016, the company opened new offices in Dublin and announced plans to employ a further 400 staff, bringing total headcount to more than 2,000.

Voxpro’s 2015 accounts show that it had total liabilities of nearly €12m. It more than doubled its debtor book value (to €7.7m) during the year and closed the period out with net worth of €1.8m.

A total of 1,114 staff were employed by Voxpro in 2015, with average remuneration of €21,000. The company’s five directors shared emoluments of €208,000 in 2015.