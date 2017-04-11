Volvo Contributions For New Car Buyers

11 Apr 2017 | 01.19 pm

Volvo is offering Irish motorists a range of new discounts towards the purchase of new Volvo cars.

Consumers will be offered a €4,000 contribution towards a new S90 or V90 purchase, while the S60, V60 and V60 Cross Country are available with a €2,000 contribution.

The Volvo V40 and V40 Cross Country come with a €1,000 contribution. The XC60 comes with a €1,850 contribution offer and for a limited time it also comes with a free style pack worth €2,000.

Commenting on the new campaign, Patricia Greene, head of communications with Volvo Car Ireland, said: “The premium car market has become very competitive and we believe these transparent contributions will put Volvo in a very strong position when consumers are considering their options and making a new car purchase.”

She added: “The Volvo Car brand is built on award-winning Swedish design and engineering. With our most innovative Volvo range in terms of design, safety and technology and our recently announced incentives, there has never been a better time to visit a Volvo car dealership.”

The S90 is the only car in its class with the semi-autonomous drive feature, Pilot Assist, as standard. The system gives gentle steering inputs to keep the car properly aligned within lane markings up to motorway speeds of around 130 km/h and no longer needs to follow another car. Pilot Assist is standard across Volvo’s 90s range.

The €2,000 style pack being offered in the Volvo XC60 deal includes:

Front & Rear Park Assist

Rear Parking Camera

Active TFT Crystal Driver’s Information Display

Interior Lighting High

The Volvo contribution offers are available at participating Volvo dealers and are applicable to retail sales only on new cars registered between 11 April and 30 June 2017.