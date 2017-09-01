Volkswagen Launches Eco Friendly Scrappage Deal

01 Sep 2017 | 09.38 am

Volkswagen Group Ireland has launched its new EcoGrant scheme, which offers various incentives for trade-ins across its marques.

Motorists driving Volkswagen brands Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Volkswagen passenger cars and Volkswagen commercial vehicles are encouraged to consider the uptake of latest generation, lower-emission new cars, hand-in-hand with the removal, of older, Euro 1-4 emissions standard vehicles.

Owners of any diesel vehicle that complies with Euro 1-4 emissions legislation qualify for the EcoGrant offer. They are able to trade in the vehicle to benefit from incentives — ranging from €800 to €6,500 — against a range of Audi, SEAT, Škoda and Volkswagen passenger cars and Volkswagen commercial vehicles, if the vehicle is ordered by 31 December 2017. The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

Volkswagen said that there is an extensive choice of models to choose from under the EcoGrant offer, starting from entry-level cars such as the SEAT Mii, Škoda Citigo and Audi A1, to the Volkswagen Golf, Škoda Octavia and SEAT Leon, and right up to larger models such as the Audi A6, Volkswagen Passat and Škoda Superb.

Lars Himmer, CEO of Volkswagen Group Ireland, said that the offer will appeal to customers of any of its Euro 6 petrol and diesel cars, while there are additional incentives for its range of plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles too.

“In the case of the new Volkswagen eGolf with 300km range, when you combine this offer with the existing government VRT rebate and SEAI grants for electric vehicles, there is a total of €14,000 off the full price of the car,” Himmer explained.

“And in the case of the Audi A3 e-tron, there is a total of €12,000 off the full price of the car. But what is particularly significant about EcoGrant is that we are actually going to take the qualifying vehicles off the road, with a Certificate of Destruction required to avail of the EcoGrant.”

All details of these offers, including additional financing offers are available from the Volkswagen Group retailer network, or in the coming week on the individual group brand websites. Orders will be possible from September 8.