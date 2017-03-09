Vodafone To Sponsor Your Business Live

09 Mar 2017 | 12.57 pm

Vodafone Ireland has been announced as the title sponsor for a new two-day SME event taking place in Dublin this October. Called ‘Your Business Live’, the event is being organised by Independent News and Media (INM).

Your Business Live will gather together entrepreneurs, owners and managers from around the country to network, learn and do business. It will be held on 17-18 October 2017 in the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin.

The event is supported by Ibec, the Small Firms Association and Enterprise Ireland. Claire Reynolds, head of small and medium enterprise at Vodafone Ireland, said: “This is a unique and important event which will not only give SMEs a platform to showcase their products and services, but also provide opportunity for knowledge sharing, collaboration and networking.”

Dearbhail McDonald, group business editor, INM, added: “Ireland’s SMEs are not just the backbone of Ireland’s economy, they are also our most innovative and resilient businesses. These entrepreneurs and their teams are the true champions of the recovery who have pushed through the hard yards, turning each setback into a comeback.”

Among the Irish entrepreneurs endorsing Your Business Live are Ray Coyle of Tayto Park and David Bobbett of H&K International. Former presidential candidate and Dragons’ Den investor Sean Gallagher is the event director.

Said Gallagher: “This will be an exciting exhibition supported by an extensive programme of seminars and workshops given by some of Ireland’s most inspiring business leaders.”

Photo: (L-R) are Sean Gallagher; Dearbhail McDonald, INM; Minister Pat Breen and Claire Reynolds, Vodafone Ireland (Pic: Shane O’Neill)